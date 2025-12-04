Maison Law Announces Study Ranking America's Most--And Least--Accident-Prone Cities

VISALIA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers has released a new study identifying U.S. cities with the highest and lowest rates of fatal vehicle accidents, offering vital insight into road safety across the nation. This study, commissioned by Maison Law, analyzed recent data from the Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), highlighting cities where drivers face the greatest risks—and those leading the way in safety.

Key Findings:

Most Accident-Prone Cities: Memphis, Tennessee sits at the top with over 43 vehicles involved in fatal accidents per 100,000 residents. Other high-risk cities include Jackson, MS (36.8), Gillette, WY (35.5), Ocala, FL (35.4), and Macon, GA (35.0).

Safest Cities for Drivers: Arlington, Virginia is the standout with just 2.5 vehicles in fatal accidents per 100,000 residents. Boston, MA (3.5), Cambridge, MA (3.9), Yonkers, NY (4.4), and New York City (4.6) also make the list of safest large cities.

Statewide Standouts: Individual cities shine in comparative safety, such as Anchorage, AK (6.2) versus Juneau (12.7), Denver, CO (13.4), and Jersey City, NJ (4.9). These exemplars demonstrate how effective traffic safety policies and infrastructure investments contribute to lower accident rates.

Martin Gasparian, attorney and founder of Maison Law, stated, "Our study shows the profound effect local policies and public awareness can have on saving lives. Cities that prioritize road design, traffic enforcement, and public transportation set the standard for safer streets nationwide."

Why It Matters:

The study's findings highlight the importance of proactive city planning, law enforcement, and driver responsibility. Every driver plays a role in preventing accidents through safe habits—avoiding speeding, staying focused, and understanding local risks. For those affected by car accidents in California, Maison Law offers free, confidential case evaluations to help them navigate legal options and recovery.

About the Study:

Maison Law ranked cities based on the number of vehicles involved in fatal accidents per 100,000 residents, drawing from trusted Department of Transportation and NHTSA data sources. The report reflects how both the environment and public safety investment influence accident rates across the country.

Review the full findings at Maison Law's accident-prone cities study or contact Maison Law in Visalia, CA for more information.

