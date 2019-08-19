Maitreya Rael Awards the Title of Honorary Guide of Humanity to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rael, spiritual leader of the International Raelian Movement, has awarded Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, the title of "Honorary Guide of Humanity."

"The Year of Return project of President Akufo-Addo is in perfect agreement with the 'Back to Kama' project launched by Rael in April 2009," declared Dr. Gbedia Dodo, Raelian Guide and leader of the Back to Kama project (see www.backtokama.org) - Kama is the original name for Africa.

Dodo explained that for the past 10 years, the 'Back to Kama' organization has been campaigning to encourage well-educated, successful and affluent people of all races and religions, including celebrities- especially African Americans and other Africans in the diaspora—to voluntarily transfer to Kama the knowledge and wealth they have rightfully accumulated overseas, and to relocate their businesses and operations to Kama.

The year 2019 marks 400 years since the beginning of the Atlantic Slave Trade- the first official record was said to be in 1619. The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Ado, (and his administration) proclaimed the year 2019, "the Year of Return" of all Africans dispersed in the diaspora.

"This proclamation was done at the United Nation's 73rd General Assembly in NYC, in front of the whole world community and we are grateful that in doing so, President Akufo-Ado put on the worldwide map the 'Back to Kama' project and the '2019 Year of Return' for all the descendants of Africans who were made slaves to build the Americas and Europe for free," added Dodo.

"In doing so, President Nana Akufo-Ado has brought to the forefront and to the minds of many Africans in the diaspora the idea of reconnecting with Africa and do business on the continent," she continued.

In his address, the President of Ghana expressed that he was also giving free visas and the right to Abode in Ghana to any Africans in the diaspora who want to visit and/or live in Ghana. Many festivities have been planned throughout the year in Ghana to attract as many Africans in the diaspora as possible and commemorate and celebrate this special year.

"The Honorary Guides of Humanity nominated by Rael are all individuals who place the well being of others and of Humanity before their own interest," explained Dodo.

During the month of July 2019 (73aH), the President of Ghana made an epic trip to the Caribbean islands with the goal of reconnecting and fraternizing with the descendants of his African ancestors. He visited Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and initiated talks for sustainable economic relations and exchanges between Ghana and each of the islands. This is the very first time a sitting African President made such an official trip to the Caribbean to lay such a powerful vision.

"President Nana Akufo-Addo has brought to the limelight and in the psyche of many African Americans and other dispersed Africans in the diaspora the fact that Africa is a great land of business opportunities. In his powerful visits to Kama (Africa), Rael repeatedly said that to save humanity we must first save Africa. The 2019 Year of Return and the Back To Kama project are major steps in that direction," concluded Gbedia Dodo.

SOURCE Back to Kama

