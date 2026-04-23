MaitriBodh Parivaar: Maitreya Dadashreeji's "Gross Peace Index" Proposal Gains Attention at Commonwealth Summit 2026

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth edition of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit 2026 was held at the historic Mansion House, bringing together Heads of Government, ministers, and senior business leaders from 56 Commonwealth nations. Under the theme "Commonwealth Solutions to Global Challenges," the summit featured high-level discussions on AI, sustainability, health-tech, and the global financial landscape.

Among the distinguished speakers was Maitreya Dadashreeji, a renowned global humanitarian, transformation pioneer, spiritual leader, and founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar. He was invited to represent India and delivered a discourse titled "India – Leadership Through Change to Prosperity."

In a landmark proposition, Dadashreeji introduced the concept of a 'Gross Peace Index,' urging global leaders to evaluate nations not only by economic performance but by their levels of peace, trust, and societal harmony. He advocated that, future collaborations and investments be guided by this index, fostering stability-driven partnerships.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, from the US - Israel - Iran conflict to the ongoing Russia - Ukraine war, global instability has reached an unprecedented intensity, with its ripple effects now being felt across societies and economies worldwide. Maitreya Dadashreeji at the summit shared, "The world today does not need any hero or messiah. Instead, what it needs are selfless individuals who are genuinely committed to the welfare of society to step forward and collectively establish peace!"

Just in March, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and de-escalation, India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of peace. Global Leaders like Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commended India's nuanced negotiating approach, noting that India consistently prioritizes the happiness and well-being of other countries.

Reinforcing India's spiritual legacy, Maitreya Dadashreeji called for a shift from power-driven to purpose-driven leadership, inspiring collective action toward a more peaceful, united, and prosperous world.

Distancing from conventional policy dialogue, he brought a deeply human and spiritual perspective to the summit. Emphasizing that true progress stems from inner stability and emotional alignment, he highlighted the urgent need to reconnect with the essence of humanity beyond divisions of race, religion, and region. His address underscored that while economies and strategies shape nations, it is trust, compassion, and unity that sustain them.