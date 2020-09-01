Majestic Steel Honored as 2020 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA is proud to be recognized again by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the fourteenth time that Majestic has been honored with the NorthCoast 99 Award.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 22nd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help employers make a notable difference not only in the lives of their employees, but also in the economic vitality of their communities," said Samantha Marx, ERC Director of Client Service, who oversees the program.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; associate well-being; associate engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity and inclusion.

"It's always an honor to be recognized as a NorthCoast 99 great workplace for top talent. This year, it means even more. 2020 has brought on new challenges to all businesses having to adjust to the COVID-19 work environment. Our entire organization stepped up to the challenge. Our top priority was keeping everyone healthy and safe while continuing to operate our business. Our associates took it a step further and turned the crisis into an opportunity. While we don't do it for the recognition, it's always nice to be recognized amongst other great workplaces for top talent in our community," said Todd Leebow, President and CEO of Majestic Steel USA.

"Especially during these unprecedented times, we're thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year's NorthCoast 99 award winners! Winning organizations are elevating the employee experience with increasingly progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits that are critical in today's market. We look forward to sharing the success stories of our esteemed winners," said Kelly Keefe, President of ERC.

The 2020 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino's Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Novotny; Wayfind Creative; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and Ultimate Software.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic Steel USA is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of growth and innovation reimagining a traditional industry. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality product and the best customer experience to build a better world for today, tomorrow and forever. Learn more at majesticsteel.com and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC makes workplaces great by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

