Majestic Steel Arkansas is Now Fully Operational

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA is proud to announce the completion of its cutting-edge, Arkansas service center and mass distribution facility. With 4 state-of-the-art processing lines fully operational and the facility strategically situated in the largest steel-producing region in the United States and on the Nucor Hickman campus, this milestone represents the beginning of a transformative journey in the steel industry.

Faster and More Reliable Processing

Majestic Steel Arkansas comes fully equipped with the latest innovation and automation technology. Leveraging the precision engineering by two of the most trusted names in flat-rolled steel processing, Red Bud and Braner, the facility has dedicated slitting, cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and spin-down lines. These capabilities enable a comprehensive range of steel processing services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Ready-To-Ship Inventory

With a master coil storage capacity of 125,000 sq. ft. and a finished goods storage capacity of 122,000 sq. ft., within a specialized climate-controlled coil storage system, Majestic Steel Arkansas will have inventory on hand to meet immediate needs, adding reliability, stability, and efficiency to its customers supply chain.

Why Majestic Steel Arkansas?

Majestic Steel Arkansas is a flagship, 513,633 sq. ft. service center and mass distribution facility. It's strategically located at the heart of the largest steel-producing region in the United States, ensuring close proximity to customers and best-in-class supply sources. This allows Majestic Steel to optimize service levels and minimize costs through the most efficient supply chains available in the market.

"We're creating the most efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly steel service center and supply chain in the heart of steel production excellence. Our strategic footprint optimizes service levels and minimizes costs. As we activate our state-of-the-art processing lines, we're dedicated to shaping a more sustainable steel industry."

- President and CEO, Todd Leebow

About Majestic Steel USA:

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

