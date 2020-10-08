Majestic Steel Supports Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel is proud to continue its support of Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland as the presenting sponsor of the Sixth Annual Wine, Women & Shoes Gala on October 15, 2020.

Majestic Steel and Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland (RMHC) are long-time community partners. RMHC provides critical support and medical services for families impacted by catastrophic childhood illnesses or injuries. Majestic has supported RMHC in many ways over the years, including renovating their outdoor patio area and indoor sunroom, providing dinners for families and volunteering hundreds of associate hours at the house and at fundraising events.

"Our associates are part of the Majestic Family, so we are proud to support the families cared for at the Ronald McDonald House," said Majestic Steel CEO and President Todd Leebow.

Due to COVID-19, this year's Wine, Women & Shoes gala will be virtual. The fun begins on Thursday, October 15 with a virtual shopping spree, "Best in Shoe" contest, a raffle, and auction. The virtual gala on Thursday, October 22 will be a one-hour broadcast airing on www.wkyc.com at 7pm ET. Attendees can expect to see a fashion show, announcement of winners for "Best in Shoe" and fabulous raffle prizes, as well as learning more about RMHC.

Learn more about the event and pre-register for free by clicking here.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA is a leading, privately held and family-owned processor and distributor prime flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves customers in manufacturing, construction, wholesale, and retail distribution throughout North America. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with locations across the United States. Learn more at majesticsteel.com and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

