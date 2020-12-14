Majestic Steel USA Acquires P&S Metals And Supply Assets

"We are happy to welcome P&S Metals and Supply to the Majestic family," said Todd Leebow, Majestic President and CEO. Tweet this

"We are happy to welcome P&S Metals and Supply to the Majestic family," said Todd Leebow, Majestic President and CEO. "P&S has a great reputation that's been well earned over their 42 years in business. We look forward to continuing to support the existing business while pursuing growth in the region. As a combined team, we are committed to providing quality products and service to our customers."

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

For more information on Majestic, visit www.majesticsteel.com.

For press inquiries, contact Kate Mitchell [email protected]

