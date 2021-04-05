Major Bag Alert: Wendy's Fan-Favorite Bacon Double Stack™ Is Back in the Biggie™ Bag

SECURE THE $5 BIGGIE BAG AT RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE

News provided by

The Wendy's Company

Apr 05, 2021, 08:00 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

#SecureTheBag: Wendy’s Fan-Favorite Bacon Double Stack™ Returns to the $5 Biggie™ Bag Nationwide.

WHAT:
Wendy's® is giving fans a chance to #SecureTheBag with the return of the Bacon Double Stack™ in one of the best deals around - the $5 Biggie™ Bag. That's right, the iconic Bacon Double Stack – featuring two fresh never-frozen beef patties*, Applewood smoked bacon, cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion – is back in fast food's ultimate meal deal. What's in the bag? With the Bacon Double Stack, 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy, your choice), small fries and a small drink for just $5, Wendy's Biggie Bag is everything you ever wanted in one (biggie) bag.

WHERE & WHEN:
Don't fumble the bag somewhere else. The $5 Biggie Bag is available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:
Wendy's is always customer-first when it comes to value. From introducing the first fast-food value meal in 1989, to the famous 4 for $4, the unrivaled 2 for $5 and $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's doesn't leave fans hungry when it comes to quality food at affordable prices.

HOW:
Wendy's fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant to #SecureTheBag. Don't forget to download the Wendy's app so you don't miss out on future major bag alerts and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.comfor more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys

*Recommended pricing; participation may vary.
**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.    

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Also from this source

Wendy's Celebrates Return of NCAA Tournament as Official...

Wendy's New Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich Heats Up the Chicken ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics