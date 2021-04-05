Major Bag Alert: Wendy's Fan-Favorite Bacon Double Stack™ Is Back in the Biggie™ Bag

WHAT: Wendy's® is giving fans a chance to #SecureTheBag with the return of the Bacon Double Stack™ in one of the best deals around - the $5 Biggie™ Bag. That's right, the iconic Bacon Double Stack – featuring two fresh never-frozen beef patties*, Applewood smoked bacon, cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion – is back in fast food's ultimate meal deal. What's in the bag? With the Bacon Double Stack, 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy, your choice), small fries and a small drink for just $5, Wendy's Biggie Bag is everything you ever wanted in one (biggie) bag.

WHERE & WHEN:

Don't fumble the bag somewhere else. The $5 Biggie Bag is available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:

Wendy's is always customer-first when it comes to value. From introducing the first fast-food value meal in 1989, to the famous 4 for $4, the unrivaled 2 for $5 and $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's doesn't leave fans hungry when it comes to quality food at affordable prices.

HOW:

Wendy's fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant to #SecureTheBag. Don't forget to download the Wendy's app so you don't miss out on future major bag alerts and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

*Recommended pricing; participation may vary.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

