Major Breakthrough Unveiled: Transformative Advances in Sustainable EV Battery Repurposing

FREMONT, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transition towards sustainable energy sources is accelerating, driven by the urgent need to mitigate climate change and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Central to this transition is the widespread adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar power. However, the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources presents a challenge for grid stability and reliability. Energy storage solutions, particularly battery energy storage systems (BESS), play a crucial role in addressing these challenges by storing excess energy during periods of low demand and releasing it when needed.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the deployment of battery energy storage systems worldwide. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), the global battery energy storage market is expected to grow exponentially, reaching 1877GWh by 2030, with an annual addition of 443GWh, reflecting a remarkable 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This rapid growth underscores the importance of energy storage in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

However, despite the increasing adoption of battery energy storage systems, there are challenges associated with the lifespan of batteries. Traditional lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in energy storage applications, degrade over time, leading to reduced performance and capacity. LG estimates that batteries typically retain only 60% of their capacity after 10 years of use, making them unsuitable for continued operation.

Addressing the Challenge of Battery Lifespan

To address the challenge of battery lifespan, researchers and industry stakeholders have been exploring innovative solutions to extend the longevity of batteries and maximize their value. A study published in Cell Reports Physical Science, a flagship journal of Cell Press, by Relyion Energy Inc. and Stanford University demonstrated that retired EV batteries, which have been used for up to a decade in their primary first life, could be repurposed for second life applications for an up to almost two decades. This is remarkably 3-4X life vs. any other state of the art technology.

This groundbreaking research has significant implications for the energy storage industry, as it opens up new possibilities for extending the battery lifespan. Relyion Energy Inc. will accelerate large-scale adoption of new battery energy storage systems with its proprietary adaptive battery management systems technology that can work with new and second-life batteries to make them last for 20 to 30 years.

While the use of second life for retired batteries for 20 years is a significant advancement in increasing the sustainability and, ultimately, circularity of Lithium-ion batteries, the lifetime extension is also important for new battery energy storage systems. Typically, the BESS is tied to renewable energy assets such as wind and solar where the projects are 30+ years of life while the BESS is limited to 10 years. This requires dismantling, removal, and new installation in addition to augmentation etc. This leads to a double whammy situation where a costly asset is used for a short duration and adds significant additional cost because of removal and re-installation.

Unlike traditional BMS, which are often limited by battery chemistry and source, the new technology is adaptable to a wide range of battery types and conditions. This flexibility allows the authors to work with both new and second-life batteries, optimizing their performance in real-time to maximize longevity.

Dr. Surinder Singh, CEO of Relyion Energy, stated that the cutting-edge technology on battery management system is capable of increasing the BESS life to match with other renewable assets while being independent of the battery chemistry, type, source, degradation, internal resistance, or state of health.

Prof Simona Onori, from Stanford University and co-author of the article, said, "The need for a robust Battery Management System (BMS) for second-life batteries is paramount. Our work, rooted in hands-on experimentation with retired EV batteries, has resulted in the creation of BMS2, which is tailored to optimize the performance of repurposed batteries, ensuring their reliability in sustainable energy setups. Our efforts contribute to a greener future by extending the lifespan of these batteries and facilitating their seamless integration into energy systems.

Overall, the technology represents a significant advancement in battery management technology, enabling the seamless integration of new and second-life batteries into energy storage systems. By maximizing the lifespan of batteries and optimizing their performance, Relyion is helping to drive the widespread adoption of energy storage solutions and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Energy storage plays a crucial role in the shift towards sustainable energy, and Relyion is unwavering in its mission to provide top-tier and long-lasting energy storage solutions worldwide. The introduction of the BMS marks another significant step in the authors' dedication to this transition. Moving forward, Relyion will continue its steadfast commitment to open innovation, working alongside global industry partners to lead the way in innovation and cutting-edge technology for mutual success.

