Major Food Processor Passport Foods' In-Demand Equipment Goes to Auction

Tiger Group's online auction on Oct. 6 gives food processors, large restaurants, ghost kitchens and other food businesses access to high-utility, hard-to-find equipment in excellent condition.

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An October 6 online auction by Tiger Group features equipment from Passport Foods' shuttered Ontario, Calif. plant. The specialty food processor sold entrees, wraps, noodles and appetizers under the Chef's Signature, Wing Hing, Cantina Fresca and Sofia's brands.

The online auction closes on Thursday, October 6, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens Thursday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

Tiger Group's October 6 online auction features equipment from Passport Foods' shuttered Ontario, Calif. plant. The specialty food processor sold entrees, wraps, noodles and appetizers under the Chef's Signature, Wing Hing, Cantina Fresca and Sofia's brands. Other items up for bid include Handtmann vacuum fillers and Vemag robots and fillers.

Founded in 1978, Ontario-based Passport Foods started as a small operation in Los Angeles but expanded distribution nationwide into retail and grocery stores, warehouse clubs, colleges and universities, and K-12 schools. The company was known for its pot stickers, gyoza dumplings, egg rolls, wontons and noodles, as well as flautas, burritos and empanadas.

"Tiger is extremely pleased to have been selected to sell the equipment from this state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot food-processing facility," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Assets from major specialty food processors do not come on the market often, and this high caliber equipment can go into production immediately. With the food industry continuing to grow, this is a fantastic opportunity for food production facilities all across North America and internationally."

Highlights of the online auction include:

Handtmann vacuum fillers;

Risco stuffer;

Vemag robots and fillers;

Tiromat thermoformers;

2020 Anko filling and forming machines; and

Weiler, Hobart & Thunderbird Mixers.

Six separate production lines for producing flautas, egg rolls and dumplings are available in the sale, along with a complete salad crouton line as well as flour-delivery and frying lines.

The assets include a 2020 spiral freezer and 2020 process-refrigeration system. Hino box trucks, material handling and various plant support equipment, including air compressors, pallet racking and steam water tube boilers are also up for auction

Inspections are available on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at Passport Foods' former production plant in Ontario.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/food-processing-production-facility-of-asian-latin-american-styles/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected].

At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group