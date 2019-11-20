Major Fundraising Challenge to Aid Animals in Need Launched With Help of Internationally Renowned Philanthropist Lois Pope

American Humane has been working for 142 years to develop programs that protect animals across the globe, and to support the U.S. military, our nation's veterans, and military animals. These highly effective programs now directly touch some one billion lives every year with efficiency ratios that have earned the organization Charity Navigator's highest "Four-Star Rating," a "Top-Rated Charity" designation with an "A" rating by both the American Institute of Philanthropy's CharityWatch and Great Nonprofits, and the gold level seal from GuideStar USA. The nonprofit has also earned the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence, was awarded inclusion on Better Business Bureau's prestigious Wise Giving Alliance Accredited Charities list, and was designated as a "Best Charity" by Consumer Reports.

This nationwide fundraising effort is just the latest act of generosity by a woman who has championed the causes of veterans and animals again and again over the course of her lifetime, benefiting millions of the most vulnerable. As a longtime supporter of American Humane, she has donated three giant animal rescue trucks that have made the difference between life and death for thousands of lost and hungry following disasters such as Hurricanes Florence, Harvey and Irma, the devastating Moore, Oklahoma tornado, and the historic floods in Louisiana and West Virginia. She has served as the presenting sponsor of the yearly nationally televised Hero Dog Awards. And she has been a stalwart advocate for veterans issues, spearheading the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington, D.C., championing the creation of a National Day of Honor for Americans Disabled for Life every October 5, and endowing American Humane's Lois Pope LIFE Center for Military Affairs, which reunites retired military dogs with their handlers, recognizes America's canine heroes on Capitol Hill through the Lois Pope K-9 Medal of Courage, and trains dogs in need of forever homes to become lifesaving service animals for veterans coping with Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury, among many other programs.

"Lois Pope is America's First Lady of Compassion and our leading voice when it comes to our nation's veterans and its animals," said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert. "Her generosity and vision has allowed us to reach tremendous numbers of those in need with life-changing, life-saving help. On behalf of all those we serve, thank you, Lois!"

How to Support the Campaign and American Humane

To support this challenge grant campaign, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org/challenge. Those in the Palm Beach area may also attend LIFE's 26th Annual Lady in Red Gala benefiting American Humane on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at The Breakers. The sizzling, star-studded night of entertainment will feature superstars Diana Ross and Rita Rudner. The evening – the kick-off of the Palm Beach 2020 philanthropic/social scene — will also feature music from the Palm Beach Symphony, which will serenade attendees during the cocktail hour in the Venetian Ballroom, and the Danny Beck Band (formerly Soul Survivors), the red-hot party band that will keep everyone dancing the night away during and after dinner in the Ponce De Leon Ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tables and tickets, call 561-582-8083 or email life@life-edu.org.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org .

About Lois Pope, The Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, Inc., and LIFE (Leaders in Furthering Education)

As one of America's leading philanthropists, Lois Pope has positively impacted the lives of individuals at the local, national and international levels. She has established three separate organizations dedicated to helping those in need. These organizations are the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, Inc., Leaders In Furthering Education (LIFE), and the Disabled Veterans' LIFE Memorial Foundation. For more than 20 years she has been the driving force behind the Lois Pope LIFE Center at the University of Miami School of Medicine, The American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, and a groundbreaking new program with American Humane in Palm Beach County. Lois Pope has recently donated several Lois Pope Rescue Vehicles. Each rescue vehicle is a 50-foot long response unit, complete with a Ford F-350 truck and trailer, which is specifically designed and outfitted to provide an array of animal emergency services and cruelty responses within the region.

On Oct. 5, 2014, Mrs. Pope saw the completion of a decades-long dream – the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, which was dedicated by President Obama in Washington DC. It will stand in perpetuity as a reminder to the public and legislators of the courage and sacrifices of the four million-plus living disabled veterans and all those who died before them, as well as the need to be vigilant in assuring their support and understanding the human cost of war. Through her advocacy, October 5 every year will serve as a National Day of Honor for disabled veterans.

A mother and a grandmother, Lois has trained for and completed five New York City Marathons.

