Major General (Retired) Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army, to join Blake Shiver of Procore for a Fireside Chat at the 2026 Building Innovation Conference

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) announced that Major General (Retired) Kimberly M. Colloton and Blake Shiver, Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector at Procore Technologies, will headline a special fireside chat at the 14th annual Building Innovation Conference, taking place May 19–20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. The event brings together leaders from Government, the AECO industry, research and academic institutions, and community leaders to advance innovation and resilience across the nation's-built environment.

This year's conference will focus on benefiting lives, livelihoods, and communities across America by better aligning systems within the built environment and integrating future-oriented practices and innovation. Attendees will participate in expert-led general sessions and discussions on infrastructure resilience, digital delivery, industrialized construction, government housing, building codes, innovation in modular offsite construction, and adaptive design.

Major General (Retired) Kimberly M. Colloton recently concluded over 30 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army. Most recently, she served as the Deputy Chief of Engineers and Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in Washington, D.C. In this role, she provided strategic leadership and oversight for a $90-billion global portfolio and a workforce of 38,000 civilian and military professionals. She drove performance and accountability across resource management, contracting, engineering and construction, human capital, and network modernization, ensuring the effective and efficient delivery of critical capabilities.

Blake Shiver leads Procore's strategy to support government agencies and infrastructure owners across federal, state, and local markets. With a background spanning Procore and more than a decade at Red Hat, including roles in global cloud partnerships and as Chief of Staff to the CEO, Blake is recognized for driving digital transformation, improving capital program transparency, and modernizing project delivery for public sector organizations.

At Building Innovation 2026, Major General (Retired) Colloton and Shiver will participate in a fireside chat exploring their experiences and insights into the innovations driving the design and construction of buildings and infrastructure across the nation. Their combined perspectives – spanning national defense, major infrastructure delivery, construction technology, and public sector modernization – will offer attendees a unique view of America's current and future built environment.

Major General (Retired) Colloton has consistently emphasized the importance of people, teams, and interdisciplinary expertise in achieving mission success, a theme closely aligned with the conference's focus on strengthening national infrastructure through cross-sector collaboration.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Major General (Retired) Colloton and Blake Shiver to Building Innovation 2026," said George Guszcza, President and CEO of NIBS. "Our nation has benefited and will continue to be impacted by their leadership. We look forward to their insights into the ongoing evolutions and potential innovations that will elevate engineering excellence, strengthen communities, and serve the public good across America."

Registration information, schedule updates, and additional event details are available at the Building Innovation 2026 Conference website: https://nibs.org/building-innovation-conference. Federal, State, and Local government employees are eligible for complimentary registration. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Complimentary Press Registration

Members of the media are invited to attend the Building Innovation Conference with free press registration. To request press credentials or for any media inquiries, please contact Cheryl Foley at [email protected].

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

Created by an act of Congress in 1974 to be the nation's authoritative source of findings and recommendations on the impact and improvement of the built environment for the American people. At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation in the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

From shaping industry standards to guiding digital transformation, we empower building professionals, policymakers, and owners to make informed decisions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience. We convene experts across sectors to develop solutions that ensure construction, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness keep pace with evolving challenges.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment. We foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia to drive forward-thinking strategies for resilient communities. Because at NIBS, we don't just build structures, we build solutions.

For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences