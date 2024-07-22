Major League Pickleball and DUPR Partner to Launch MLP's Amateur Events Under Minor League Pickleball Brand and Format

Minor League Pickleball at MLP Virginia Beach to Be Inaugural Event, September 28-29

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLP by Margaritaville (MLP) and DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) today announced a partnership to launch MLP's schedule of amateur events - which will operate alongside several 2024 MLP events , starting with MLP Virginia Beach in September - under Minor League Pickleball (MiLP) branding, format, event management and operations.

"This partnership between MLP and DUPR is an incredibly valuable component of the MiLP at MLP amateur events launch," said MLP CEO Bruce Popko. "We can't think of a better way to bring Major League Pickleball's thrilling coed team format to amateur players, who will be able to play alongside MLP's exhilarating and fan-friendly pro events."

"DUPR, MLP and MiLP are joining forces to deliver the best pickleball experiences for players of all levels," said DUPR CEO Tito Machado. "MLP's professional events are known for their electric atmosphere for players and fans, and now we are excited to offer amateur players across the country the once in a lifetime opportunity to compete like pros in their regions and advance towards a national championship."

These events will give registered amateurs the opportunity to play in events alongside MLP's professional teams and players, supporting new, exciting pathways for players to compete and showcasing the connectivity within the broader pickleball community.

DUPR-preferred event directors will run the MiLP at MLP tournaments, providing the best amateur pickleball experience under the coed team format where mixed teams of four players (two women and two men) are broken into divisions based on their combined DUPR rating to compete against each other in four games played to 21 points (two gendered, two mixed).

Winners will earn a Dream Ticket and automatically qualify for the 2024 Minor League Pickleball National Championship , which will feature $50,000 in prize money across six divisions - DUPR 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 22 - and be held at the Missouri Pickleball Club in Fenton, MO, Dec. 13-15.

Event registrations will be available through Pickleball Brackets :

Dates Market Venue Amateur Event Name Sep 28-29 Virginia Beach, VA Pickleball Virginia Beach Minor League Pickleball at MLP Virginia Beach Oct 26-27 Miami, FL Miami Fairgrounds Minor League Pickleball at MLP Miami Nov 23-24 Orlando, FL USTA National Campus Minor League Pickleball at MLP Orlando

