Major League Soccer and adidas Reveal 2020 Jersey Collection at Star-Studded FORWARD25 Event

Celebrity fans - including Ninja, DeAndre Hopkins, Majid Jordan and Dude Perfect - celebrated MLS' 25th season by unveiling new kits

News provided by

Major League Soccer

Feb 06, 2020, 12:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Major League Soccer's historic 25th Season Celebration, the League and adidas made history last night by unveiling the complete collection of 2020 performance kits at the celebrity-packed event, FORWARD25, ahead of Fashion Week in New York City.

Major League Soccer and adidas Reveal 2020 Jersey Collection at Star-Studded FORWARD25 Event - to Purchase the New Jerseys, Visit MLSstore.com or adidas.com
Major League Soccer and adidas Reveal 2020 Jersey Collection at Star-Studded FORWARD25 Event - to Purchase the New Jerseys, Visit MLSstore.com or adidas.com

MLS put the spotlight on its star-studded, multi-cultural fan base by featuring celebrity fans as the jersey models for each club. Professional Gamer NINJA revealed the New York Red Bulls jersey, Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver DEANDRE HOPKINS wore Houston Dynamo's, and actor and director COLIN HANKS represented Los Angeles Football Club, while OVO Sound duo MAJID JORDAN revealed Toronto FC's new jersey.

In addition to celebrities, MLS Greats including ALEXI LALAS (New England Revolution), JACK JEWSBURY (Portland Timbers), JAIME MORENO (D.C. United), MARVELL WYNNE (San Jose Earthquakes) and MIKE MAGEE (Chicago Fire) were present at the event to unveil their former club's 2020 kit. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids and FC Cincinnati enlisted help from their local communities to reveal their jerseys, including Scotty Stephens, a forward for the Colorado Rapids Special Olympics Unified Soccer Team, and 11-year-old Arlando Griffin from the West End Cincinnati community where the team is building a stadium.

The 2020 jerseys feature the iconic 3-stripe adidas EQT (equipment) designs, which first debuted in the 1990s when MLS was formed and have been bought back for the all-new, 26-team collection.

Unique elements for each club are infused throughout the jersey designs. For example, for the two new clubs joining this year, Inter Miami CF will feature embossed black herons throughout the jersey, while Nashville SC's jersey showcases vibrant colors to highlight the new beat of Music City. Although each club has customized and unique elements reflecting their rich history, the League and adidas are united under the three-stripe design for the landmark 25th season.

adidas and MLS also unveiled the official MLS name and number jersey font for 2020. A dynamic, energetic and bold graphic typeface, the font introduces a layering tri-line effect. The font was designed in collaboration with MLS by Rick Banks, lead designer and typographer of Face37, an award-winning graphic design studio based in Manchester, England.

Adding to the event festivities, Captain Morgan hosted guests over the age of 21 in the Captain's Corner – an interactive lounge that celebrated soccer culture and nostalgia of the 90s with imagery and archival footage from the early years of the League and provided a digital Polaroid experience for guests. Delicious cocktails featuring Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and Captain Morgan White Rum were served at the Captain Morgan bar, where guests were among the first to preview the new limited-edition Captain Morgan MLS bottles hitting shelves just in time for the new season.

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, the adidas jerseys will be revealed virtually across EA SPORTS FIFA channels following the real-world unveil. Fans can also represent their favorite MLS team currently playable in FIFA 20 and use the jerseys across various game modes, including Kick-Off, Career Mode, and more ahead of the start of the season. Stay tuned for more details on @EASPORTSFIFA channels.

On Twitter, the use of hashtag #FORWARD25 will unlock a custom emoji featuring a jersey with "25" across the front. The emoji launched on the morning of the event.

The FORWARD25 jersey reveal is part of MLS' year-long 25th Season Celebration, which celebrates the League's past while expanding on the foundation it has built over an extensive period of explosive growth. The Celebration features unique experiences, marquee events, robust content, innovative programming and the special commemorative design integrated throughout league and partner initiatives, including the 2020 MLS jerseys. To purchase the new jerseys, visit MLSstore.com or adidas.com.

Below is a full list of celebrities, MLS Greats and MLS fans who participated in FORWARD25. Media assets, including b-roll, soundbytes and photos, will be available via the link below and will be updated with new content throughout the evening:

CLICK HERE: B-Roll, Soundbytes and Player Imagery

CLICK HERE: EVENT PHOTOS

CLUB

REVEAL

DESCRIPTOR

Atlanta United

Trinidad James

Gold Gang Records
recording artist

Chicago Fire

Mike Magee

MLS Great

Colorado Rapids

Scott Stephens

Special Olympics
Colorado

Columbus Crew SC

Katie Witham

Fox Sports broadcaster

D.C. United

Jaime Moreno

MLS Great

FC Cincinnati

Arlando Griffin

Representing youth
soccer and the West End
community

FC Dallas

Dude Perfect

Team of trick shot guys
and one of the most
subscribed YouTubers
and most viewed
channels

Houston Dynamo

DeAndre Hopkins

Houston Texans All-Pro
wide receiver 

LA Galaxy

Murs

LA Rapper

LAFC

Colin Hanks

Actor and director 

Inter Miami CF

Axel Perez & Fernando
Sanchez

Inter Miami CF Academy
players

Minnesota United

Justin Sutherland & Bullseye

Celebrity chef; official
mascot of Target

Montreal Impact

Cozy

Model

Nashville SC

Lindsay Ell

Country music singer,
songwriter and guitarist

New England Revolution

Alexi Lalas

MLS Great

NYCFC

Natalie Negrotti

TV personality

New York Red Bulls

Ninja

Professional Gamer

Orlando City SC

Scooter Magruder

American YouTube
personality

Philadelphia Union

Boston Scott

Philadelphia Eagles
running back

Portland Timbers

Jack Jewsbury

MLS Great

Real Salt Lake

Marshall Miller

Stuntman

San Jose Earthquakes

Marvell Wynne

MLS Great

Seattle Sounders FC

Nestra

Singer, songwriter

Sporting Kansas City

Taylor Wells

Model

Toronto FC

Majid Jordan

OVO Sound's Canadian
R&B duo

Vancouver Whitecaps

Jacob Tremblay

Canadian actor

About Major League Soccer
Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

About adidas
adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with the core brands adidas and Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs around 57,000 people across the globe and generated sales of just under € 22 billion in 2018.

Contact:
Molly Dreska
Molly.Dreska@MLSsoccer.com 
516-567-4468 

SOURCE Major League Soccer

Related Links

http://www.MLSsoccer.com

You just read:

Major League Soccer and adidas Reveal 2020 Jersey Collection at Star-Studded FORWARD25 Event

News provided by

Major League Soccer

Feb 06, 2020, 12:30 ET