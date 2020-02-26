Major League Soccer And Second Spectrum Announce Ground Breaking Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer announced today a multi-year partnership with Second Spectrum to become the League's first Official Advanced Tracking Data Provider. Beginning with the 2020 season, Second Spectrum will provide its proprietary, state-of-the art, optical tracking system for every MLS match.

Over the offseason, Second Spectrum installed its state-of-the-art optical tracking system in every MLS stadium. Leveraging their cameras and a cloud-based analytics engine, Second Spectrum captures data on the location of every player, the referees, and the ball twenty-five times per second. Second Spectrum uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to process the collected data, and can calculate a player's speed, acceleration, deceleration, and shot velocity, as well as advanced statistics like passing probability and expected goals, in near real time.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with MLS and its teams," said Rajiv Maheswaran, Second Spectrum CEO. "The combination of our new technologies and capabilities with a forward-thinking organization like MLS creates an exciting future of continued growth and innovation together."

The wide-ranging partnership includes all MLS matches, including Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS Cup and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, as well as Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup matches – the annual competitions between MLS and Liga MX, the two best soccer leagues in North America.

"MLS' partnership with Second Spectrum sets a new standard for innovation in player-tracking in soccer," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Media. "Along with Second Spectrum, MLS will deliver an enhanced new fan experience, bringing innovation to MLS content while providing MLS clubs and technical staff with new tools to enhance player performance."

Beginning opening weekend, fans will experience the new comprehensive tracking system with enhanced highlight videos on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS App featuring new metrics and data visualizations. Over time, fans will see the new tracking data integrated into MLS game broadcasts.

MLS clubs will use new software to scout and track player performance. The new system will provide data visualization technology, customized reports, enhanced video tools and more for coaches, data scientists and video analysts.

MLS and league partner MGM Resorts International will collaborate to create new fan engagement opportunities through an all new enhanced data feed for betting.

The MLS partnership comes at a pivotal time for Second Spectrum, as the brand's growth continues to accelerate and challenge how data and technology are impacting the future of sports and bringing fans closer to the game than ever before.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

About Second Spectrum

Second Spectrum is the world leader in building machines that understand sports. As the Official Optical Tracking and Analytics Provider of the NBA, English Premier League, Major League Soccer, and partner of professional and college teams around the world, Second Spectrum creates tools that help teams save time and discover new insights by making data and video easily accessible and actionable. Second Spectrum's media products help content owners and distributors automatically create augmented video and interactive, personalized, OTT experiences. Founded in 2013, the company works with clients around the globe from its five offices in Los Angeles, New York, Lausanne, Manchester, and Shanghai. For more information, visit http://www.secondspectrum.com .

