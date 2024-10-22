MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER COMPLETES RECORD-SETTING REGULAR SEASON

In 2024, New League Marks Established in Attendance, Sponsorship Revenue and Additional Key Business Metrics

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Major League Soccer regular season, which was completed after an exciting Decision Day of 14 matches on Saturday, has been a record-breaking year with more fans consuming MLS than ever before and with the League continuing to experience significant year-over-year growth.

During the 2024 regular season, more fans in the U.S. and Canada attended MLS matches than ever before in the League's 30-year history, continued to engage with the League and its clubs on social media at record highs, and purchased MLS merchandise in record numbers – helping the League establish new milestones for retail sales. All of these records have been set while MLS is in the midst of a transformational period that has seen the sport's greatest player in Lionel Messi choose MLS, the continuation of the League's groundbreaking partnership with Apple, and a collaboration with Emmy Award-winning production company Box to Box to film an all-access docuseries for fans and new audiences that will debut in 2025.

ATTENDANCE

At the conclusion of the MLS regular season, MLS has set record attendance numbers, grouping MLS amongst the top three leagues in the world. Continuing the extraordinary momentum over the past two years, there continues to be surging demand for MLS as MLS expects to have 12 million fans by the conclusion of MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Among the Top Three Leagues in the World: MLS total attendance for 2024 regular season and playoffs is projected to be among the top three across all soccer leagues in the world with England's Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga.

MLS total attendance for 2024 regular season and playoffs is projected to be among the top three across all soccer leagues in the world with Premier League and Bundesliga. Highest Total Attendance: 11,454,205 fans attended MLS matches in the regular season, the most in league history. This is an increase of 5% over 2023 and up 14% in comparison to the 2022 season. 21 of 29 clubs are even or up in attendance.

11,454,205 fans attended MLS matches in the regular season, the most in league history. This is an increase of 5% over 2023 and up 14% in comparison to the 2022 season. Record-High Average Attendance: MLS regular season average attendance was 23,234 per match, the highest ever for an MLS regular season. 10 clubs set or tied a record for average attendance.

MLS regular season average attendance was 23,234 per match, the highest ever for an MLS regular season. Record Number of Large Crowds: MLS continues to see new levels of large crowds attending MLS matches. 70,000+: Two matches surpassed 70,000 fans. 60,000+: Seven matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher. 50,000+: Nine matches exceeded 50,000 fans. 40,000+: 29 matches have seen at least 40,000 fans.

MLS continues to see new levels of large crowds attending MLS matches. Record Season Tickets: Season ticket sales league wide are up 12% in comparison to the 2023 season.

Season ticket sales league wide are up 12% in comparison to the 2023 season. Record Sellouts: 213 matches throughout the regular season were sold out.

213 matches throughout the regular season were sold out. Record Percentage Capacity: MLS venues were filled at a record 94% capacity.

SPONSORSHIP

Along with record-setting attendance, new corporate sponsors and revenue continue to grow at record levels. Throughout the properties of MLS and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) -- the League's commercial arm -- many prominent companies signed on as sponsors of MLS and SUM properties in 2024.

13% Increase in MLS and SUM Sponsorship Revenue: Partnership revenue for MLS and SUM properties has increased by 13% year-to-date compared to 2023.

Partnership revenue for MLS and SUM properties has increased by 13% year-to-date compared to 2023. 13% Increase at Club Level: MLS teams have seen a 13% rise in club sponsorship revenue year-to-date from 2023.

MLS teams have seen a 13% rise in club sponsorship revenue year-to-date from 2023. In total, 18 new partners have signed on as sponsors of MLS or SUM properties. All-Time High Partner Activation: MLS and SUM partners are appearing in more than 107,000 national retail locations featuring co-branded point of sale displays including Walmart and other retailers.

have signed on as sponsors of MLS or SUM properties.

RETAIL

Soccer fans continue to purchase MLS merchandise in record numbers. Lionel Messi ranks No. 1 on the list of top-selling MLS jerseys in the league and continues to rank No. 1 globally for adidas in jersey sales of individual players. Among the league's 25 top-selling jerseys through MLSstore.com, there are 14 different nationalities, three FIFA World Cup winners and six players aged 25 or younger. Notable sales details include:

Largest Day in Store History : July 16 was the single largest sales day in the history of MLSstore.com, driven by the highly anticipated launch of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection – which included third jerseys worn by five clubs during the 2024 season.

: was the single largest sales day in the history of MLSstore.com, driven by the highly anticipated launch of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection – which included third jerseys worn by five clubs during the 2024 season. Fastest Selling Kit: Inter Miami's retro-inspired third kit (part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection) became the fastest selling kit in MLSstore.com's history, recording the most sales in the first day, week, and month of any newly launched jersey in MLSstore.com history.

Inter Miami's retro-inspired third kit (part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection) became the fastest selling kit in MLSstore.com's history, recording the most sales in the first day, week, and month of any newly launched jersey in MLSstore.com history. Record Launches: The 2024 Jersey Launch period on MLSStore.com set records for both units sold and revenue generated, surpassing the previous highest marks set in 2023.

The 2024 Jersey Launch period on MLSStore.com set records for both units sold and revenue generated, surpassing the previous highest marks set in 2023. 800+ New Retail Stores Throughout Europe: In partnership with Fanatics, MLS now has products in more than 800 retail stores across Spain , France , Germany , and several other countries as part of deals with Primark and Bershka.

SOCIAL & DIGITAL

In addition to the records being set in attendance and consumer products, MLS is also setting highs across its social and digital platforms. Key metrics on the league's social and digital platforms include:

Fastest Growing Social Following: MLS' social following has grown at a higher rate in 2024 than any other major men's North American sports leagues on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. TikTok: Followers have grown +26% since the start of the year. YouTube: Followers have grown +21% since the start of the year. Instagram: Followers have grown +10% since start of the year.

MLS' social following has grown at a higher rate in 2024 than any other major men's North American sports leagues on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Club Social Reaching New Highs; Reach Growing Among Clubs: YouTube video views are up +150% for MLS club accounts in 2024 Instagram impressions are up +33% for MLS club accounts in 2024 6 clubs have more-than-doubled their Instagram impressions in 2024 vs. 2023.

Inter Miami Leads the Way: Inter Miami has become the most followed North American sports team on TikTok ( 9.4M followers) and the 3 rd most followed on Instagram ( 17.2M followers).

Inter Miami has become the most followed North American sports team on TikTok ( followers) and the 3 most followed on Instagram ( followers). International Fans on TikTok : MLS has a higher share of international fans on TikTok than any other North American sports league.

: MLS has a higher share of international fans on TikTok than any other North American sports league. Record Traffic on MLSsoccer.com: Jan. 19 recorded the highest single-day traffic in MLSsoccer.com's history when the Inter Miami vs. El Salvador preseason match was streamed live on the site.

As MLS continues to become a vital part of the global soccer conversation, the best is yet to come – this season and beyond. The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and continue until the climactic season finale with MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7. All matches throughout the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

