Major League Soccer Releases New Official Anthem by Legendary Composer Hans Zimmer

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the start of the 25th Season of Major League Soccer, the league today unveiled an all-new official anthem. The track is composed by world-renowned musician Hans Zimmer, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer of the scores for Gladiator, The Lion King and more than 150 major films spanning over four decades.

Beginning with the launch of the 2020 MLS season this Saturday, Feb. 29, the new anthem will be played during the player procession at all MLS games, featured on MLS broadcasts and soon to be available across all popular music streaming services. Major League Soccer's new anthem was recorded domestically at Ocean Way Recording Studios in Nashville and featured over 40 session musicians.

"Nothing moves people like the global game of soccer, composing an anthem for Major League Soccer was a thrilling challenge and a great honor given its growth and increasing stature in world sports," said Zimmer. "I'm proud of the finished product and of all of the artists who worked on the piece. We have created an anthem that captures the true spirit of MLS and its supporters during this remarkable era for the league."

LISTEN: MLS Anthem

Zimmer is recognized as one of the world's most innovative musical talents. While working on the MLS anthem, Zimmer composed the score for the new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," which will be released in April. Besides his Oscar-winning score for The Lion King, among his other work is the music for the Pirates of the Caribbean series and The Dark Knight trilogy. Zimmer has earned four Grammy Awards, three Classical BRIT Awards, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Prior to his iconic work in films, Zimmer first rose to stardom as a member of the pioneering band The Buggles, whose hit "Video Killed the Radio Star" ushered in a new era as the first music video aired on MTV.

"Hans Zimmer has created a bold, modern, progressive anthem for MLS. A piece of music that captures the color and energy in our stadiums and lends on the rhythm that is created by our fans," said David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing. "His work sets the stage for what is about to unfold, the drama, the anticipation, the emergence of our biggest stars as they appear on the field and the noise leading to kickoff."

Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte.

