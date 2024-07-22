MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER SETS RECORDS IN KEY BUSINESS METRICS AT MIDSEASON

League Sets Midseason Records for Attendance, Social Media Engagement, Sponsorship Revenue, & Retail Sales

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Major League Soccer enters its midseason All-Star break, the league continues to deliver record-setting growth for attendance, corporate sponsorship revenue, retail sales, and social engagement.

Following a record season in 2023 that saw new highs across key business metrics, MLS' momentum continues in 2024. Among the key drivers of the continued surge are the second season of the league's partnership with Apple, Lionel Messi's second year with Inter Miami, the arrival of new international stars, and the ongoing influx of dynamic young talent from MLS academies and throughout the world. Additionally, the introduction of two new rules -- Off-Field Treatment Rule and Timed Substitution Rule – has generated additional interest among soccer fans. The league is also seeing the impact of last year's inaugural Leagues Cup tournament as each MLS club secured 5,000 new fan records as a result of the in-season tournament.

ATTENDANCE

Midway through the season, MLS has achieved record attendance numbers driven by Clubs creating more unique fan friendly ticket packages and game day experiences. Consumer research also indicates the league's strategy of consistent start dates and times with the majority of games on Saturdays plus select Wednesdays has positively impacted attendance.

Highest Total Attendance: 8.3 million fans have attended MLS matches so far, the most in league history by this date in any season.

8.3 million fans have attended MLS matches so far, the most in league history by this date in any season. Record-High Average Attendance: MLS average attendance is 23,194, the highest at the All-Star break in league history.

MLS average attendance is 23,194, the highest at the All-Star break in league history. Record Number of Large Crowds: 2024 has seen midseason records for large crowds:

2024 has seen midseason records for large crowds: 60,000+: Six matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher.

Six matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher.

50,000+: Seven matches have exceeded 50,000 fans.

Seven matches have exceeded 50,000 fans.

40,000+: 21 matches have seen at least 40,000 fans.

Record Percentage of Capacity: Attendance is averaging 94% of capacity.

Attendance is averaging 94% of capacity. Record Sellouts: 153 MLS matches have sold out, a new midseason high.

Record Season Tickets: Season tickets sales leaguewide are up 12% from the same time with 25 of 29 Clubs up from 2023.

SPONSORSHIP

Along with record-setting attendance, new corporate sponsors and revenue continue to grow at record levels. Throughout the properties of MLS and Soccer United Marketing -- the League's commercial arm -- many prominent companies spanning various industries have signed on as sponsors of MLS and SUM properties during the first half of 2024.

10% Increase in MLS & SUM Sponsorship Revenue: Partnership revenue for MLS and SUM properties has increased by 10% compared to 2023.

Partnership revenue for MLS and SUM properties has increased by 10% compared to 2023. 10% Increase at Club Level: MLS teams have seen a 10% rise in club sponsorship revenue from 2023.

MLS teams have seen a 10% rise in club sponsorship revenue from 2023. In total, 17 new partners have signed on as sponsors of MLS or SUM properties, including Michelob Ultra and Beats by Dre .

RETAIL

Soccer fans continue to purchase MLS merchandise in record numbers. Jersey sales have grown by 17% over 2023 at MLSstore.com, establishing record-breaking sales. Lionel Messi ranks No. 1 on the list of top-selling MLS jerseys in the league and continues to rank No. 1 globally for adidas in jersey sales of individual players. Among the league's 25 top-selling jerseys through MLSstore.com, there are 14 different nationalities, 10 MLS All-Stars from 2023, and six players aged 23 or younger.

SOCIAL & DIGITAL

In addition to new records being established in attendance, sponsorship and consumer products, MLS also is setting highs across its social and digital platforms. Engagement on League and Club social channels are at an all-time high and have received over 400M social interactions in 2024 to date, a +230% rise vs. last season. Key metrics on the league's social and digital platforms include:

3X Increase in Video Views: @MLS' video content continues to increase in popularity, collecting 1 billion video views in 2024 thus far, three times more than the same time last year.

@MLS' video content continues to increase in popularity, collecting 1 billion video views in 2024 thus far, three times more than the same time last year. Fastest Growing Social Following: MLS' social following has grown at a higher rate in 2024 than any other major men's North American sports leagues on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube:

MLS' social following has grown at a higher rate in 2024 than any other major men's North American sports leagues on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: TikTok: +566K added followers in 2024 (+17% since start of season)

added followers in 2024 (+17% since start of season)

YouTube: +180K added followers in 2024 (+14% since start of season)

added followers in 2024 (+14% since start of season)

Instagram: +328K added followers in 2024 (+8% since start of season)

added followers in 2024 (+8% since start of season) Inter Miami Leads the Way in Social Engagement: Inter Miami has become the most followed North American sports team on TikTok ( 8.9M followers) and the 3 rd most followed on Instagram ( 17.1M followers).

Inter Miami has become the most followed North American sports team on TikTok ( followers) and the 3 most followed on Instagram ( followers). Record Engagement on MLSsoccer.com: Traffic on the league's website is up +102% year-to-date over 2023. This includes the highest single-day traffic in MLSsoccer.com's history when the Inter Miami vs. El Salvador preseason match was streamed live on the site on Jan 19 .

Major League Soccer's All-Star takes place July 24 when the MLS All-Stars take on the LIGA MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field in Columbus Ohio. The second edition of Leagues Cup kicks off July 26 with every MLS and LIGA MAX club competing in the month-long tournament. The MLS All-Star Game and Leagues Cup are available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

