Major League Table Tennis Announces Board of Directors

News provided by

Major League Table Tennis

08 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

Cynthia Howard and Eric Chan join MLTT Board as Independent Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis league in the USA, is excited to announce the addition of two exceptionally talented individuals to its Board of Directors. These additions will help drive continued strategic growth and expansion of the league.

Cynthia Howard joins the Board with a wealth of experience in professional sports. Ms. Howard is a Partner at Sturges Sports Group and previously spent over a decade with the PGA Tour. "MLTT is poised to become one of the next big things in American sports with its unique co-ed format, international appeal, and familiarity to recreational players," Howard stated.

Eric Chan joins the Board also with a wealth of sports experience. Mr. Chan is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the NBA's LA Clippers and previously held senior financial roles at Mattel and Cisco Systems. "The potential for innovation and growth within MLTT is vast. I am eager to bring my experiences to bear to create a dynamic and exciting league that drives financial success for all constituents," Chan shared.

Ms. Howard and Mr. Chan will serve on the board with founder and Commissioner, Flint Lane and Roger Kang, owner of the league's Princeton Revolution, and representative of the team owners.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group to help guide the future of MLTT," said Flint Lane. "As the first professional table tennis league in the US, it's important that we surround ourselves with talented individuals who have a wealth of experience in other pro sports. Their collective expertise in sports management, marketing, and finance is a significant milestone for MLTT."

About MLTT
Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

www.mltt.com

For additional details, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

John Yapaola
Major League Table Tennis
jy@mltt.com

SOURCE Major League Table Tennis

