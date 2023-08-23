Major League Table Tennis Announces First Half of Season Schedule

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated schedule for the first half of the season, kicking off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Sep. 15-17, 2023. Fans across the nation can look forward to high-octane table tennis action as teams from the East and West Divisions go head-to-head in some of the most iconic venues across the United States.

MLTT First Half Season Schedule:

  • September 15-17: East Division | Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL
  • September 22-24: West Division | Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, CA
  • October 13-15: East Division | Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Myrtle Beach, SC
  • October 27-29: West Division | Merrell Center, Houston, TX
  • November 10-12: East Division | Wintrust Sports Complex, Chicago, IL
  • November 17-19: West Division | Alameda County, East of Oakland, CA
  • December 1-3: Cross Division | Rock Hill Sports Center, Rock Hill, SC

"We're gearing up for a season like no other, with top-tier table tennis action slated for iconic venues from coast to coast. This schedule represents just the beginning, with more exhilarating matchups, memorable moments, and intense competition to follow in the second half," MLTT Commissioner Flint Lane said. 

Of special note is the electrifying Cross Division series set to take place at the Rock Hill Sports Center in Rock Hill, SC, from Dec. 1-3. This series promises unparalleled excitement as the best of the best from both divisions converge for an epic showdown.

Tickets for all matches are now available for purchase. Fans eager to witness the live action and cheer for their favorite teams are encouraged to book their spots in advance. Tickets can be conveniently purchased on the official MLTT website at https://mltt.com/tickets/.

For more updates, schedules, and information on MLTT, follow us on social (@majorleagueTT on X and @majorleaguetabletennis everywhere else) for real-time updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more information regarding the league, coaches, and players. 

About MLTT
Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

MLTT's mission is to bring the best table tennis experience to athletes and fans alike. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world, bringing with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive. MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are dedicated to growing our league and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest levels of the sport.

CONTACT: John Yapaola, [email protected] 

