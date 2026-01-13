Major League Table Tennis Drives Record Audience Growth as 2025-26 Season Elevates the Sport Nationwide

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is delivering unprecedented momentum during the 2025–26 season, signaling a breakthrough moment for professional table tennis in the United States. Key highlights from the season to date include:

First sell-out events in league history, including a three-day run in Portland, Ore. (Jan. 9-11)

in league history, including a three-day run in Portland, Ore. (Jan. 9-11) Growing cultural relevance, including MLTT player Nikhil Kumar acting and MLTT Commentator advising on Marty Supreme , the feature film starring Golden Globe best actor Timothée Chalamet

on , the feature film starring Golden Globe best actor Timothée Chalamet Lily Zhang became the first woman to reach No. 1 in MLTT rankings , a rare milestone in mixed-gender professional sports featured by CNN this week, and partnered with NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards on Amazon Prime

a rare milestone in mixed-gender professional sports featured by CNN this week, and partnered with NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards on Amazon Prime From September through December, MLTT's audience and footprint surged, with social impressions surpassing 46M – a 2,600%+ year-over-year increase – highlighted by 21.5M+ video views over the same span, up 480%+ YoY. Net social audience growth climbed 10,000%+

MLTT's audience and footprint surged, with – a 2,600%+ year-over-year increase – highlighted by over the same span, up 480%+ YoY. Net social audience growth climbed 10,000%+ Rapid audience expansion across recently launched Table Tennis TV (TTTV) and social platforms

and social platforms SPINDEX 2.0 , MLTT's expanded global rating system, now recognizes verified one-on-one matches

, MLTT's expanded global rating system, now recognizes verified one-on-one matches A league roster featuring dozens of Olympians, with heightened global attention

with heightened global attention New sponsorships added for the 2025–26 season – including First Advantage, LifeSign, and Princeton BioMeditech (PBM)

added for the 2025–26 season – including First Advantage, LifeSign, and Princeton BioMeditech (PBM) Wagering set to launch in the coming months, further expanding fan engagement opportunities

"What we're seeing this season is proof that audiences throughout the U.S. are excited about professional table tennis," said Flint Lane, founder and commissioner of Major League Table Tennis. "From sell-out crowds and record digital growth to our players influencing culture beyond the sport, MLTT is showing what's possible when you build a modern league that connects competition, media, and technology."

Now in its third season, MLTT features 10 professional teams competing in a fast-paced, team-based format blending elite international talent with rising American players. The 2025–26 calendar includes stops in Chicago (Jan. 16–18), Houston (Jan. 30–Feb. 1), the Bay Area (Feb. 13–15), Hollywood, Fla. (March 6–8), Charlotte (March 13–15), and Lawrenceville, N.J. (March 20–22), before a to-be-announced Championship Weekend.

Beyond live competition, MLTT is building a broader table tennis ecosystem designed to connect players, fans and competitors at every level of the sport.

Table Tennis TV continues to expand its global audience by delivering live MLTT matches, on-demand replays and original programming, while SPINDEX 2.0 provides a free, universal 0–3000 rating system that allows players worldwide — from recreational competitors to professionals — to measure progress and compete within a single global framework.

About Major League Table Tennis

Founded in 2023, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is the first professional table tennis league in the United States, featuring ten teams from cities across the country competing in an innovative, team-based format that includes singles, doubles, and the Golden Game. Beyond pro competition, MLTT is helping modernize the sport through technology and media, including SPINDEX, its free global table tennis rating system built on a universal scale for players of all levels, and Table Tennis TV, a dedicated digital platform delivering live matches, on-demand content, and original programming to fans worldwide. MLTT is committed to growing the game at every level by expanding access, visibility, and meaningful competitive opportunities across the global table tennis ecosystem. For more information, visit mltt.com.

