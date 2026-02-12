Major League Volleyball and Samsung TV Plus Serve Up FAST Partnership for League's Next Generation of Fans

Beginning February 15, Major League Volleyball matches will stream free and live nationwide on Samsung TV Network, Samsung TV Plus' flagship channel, throughout the 2026 season

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Volleyball (MLV) and Samsung TV Plus , which recently surpassed 100 million monthly active users, have announced a new partnership, naming the service as the exclusive FAST home for select league matches on Samsung TV Network (STN), Samsung TV Plus' flagship channel, uniting two brands committed to innovation, performance, and the growth of professional volleyball. While the 2026 MLV season is already underway, the collaboration officially launches Sunday, February 15 when Samsung TV Plus will livestream its first league matchup between the San Diego Mojo and Indy Ignite at 3 pm ET. MLV matches will livestream on the FAST service throughout the season, with the full schedule to be announced at a later date.

Major League Volleyball and Samsung partnership unites two brands committed to innovation, performance and the growth of professional volleyball.

"Samsung's leadership and ambition in technology and streaming makes them an ideal partner as we continue to build the premier professional league," said Ben Priest, MLV Board of Directors Co-Chair. "Together, we are committed to creating a dynamic, accessible and unforgettable experience for volleyball fans everywhere and accelerating the growth of Major League Volleyball in a bold, modern way on Samsung TV Plus."

The collaboration aligns MLV with a partner known for cutting-edge devices and user-driven solutions, and builds on the FAST service's growing live sports lineup, joining leading leagues across NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL

Major League Volleyball, competing in its third season, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com .

ABOUT SAMSUNG TV PLUS

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on-demand all in one place. The streaming service carries over 4,300 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events including the 2025 Jonas Brothers' JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O'Brien TV, The Ringer from Spotify, BillboardTV, and top digital Creators featuring Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV and Michelle Khare's Challenge Accepted. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Major League Volleyball