Major Players Abbott, Pfizer, and Novartis Drive Growth in Global Hormone Therapy Market to 2032

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hormone Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to grow from $17.34 billion in 2022 to $18.48 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $23.65 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4%.

Major players in the hormone therapy market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Abbvie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company Plc., Cipla Inc., Lupin Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., Johnsons & Johnsons Services Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

Hormone therapy involves altering, suppressing, or increasing certain hormones in the body to treat hormonal imbalances, such as hypothyroidism and others.

The main therapies of hormone therapy include estrogen hormone replacement, growth hormone replacement, thyroid hormone replacement, and testosterone replacement. Estrogen hormone replacement therapy involves using estrogen to boost the body's level of this hormone. Various routes of administration, such as oral, parenteral, and others, are used in indications such as menopause, hypothyroidism, growth hormone deficiency, and more, with distribution channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hormone therapy market. Leading companies in the market are focused on launching innovative treatments for hormone imbalance disorders and their symptoms to reduce side effects and introduce treatment options for other symptoms. Such innovations allow these companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in the medical field, new and advanced hormone therapies are continuously being developed to improve treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. This drive for innovation will propel the growth of the hormone therapy market.

North America was the largest region in the hormone therapy market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to experience significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

A surge in the incidences of hormone imbalance disorders is significantly contributing to the growth of the hormone therapy market. Hormone imbalances occur when the body produces either too much or too little of a hormone. Various hormone imbalance disorders include hypothyroidism, hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, and others. Hormone therapies, such as estrogen replacement, testosterone replacement, and insulin therapy, are used to treat hormone imbalance disorders.

For instance, according to a report published by London Medical Laboratory in 2022, 19% more people were expected to have significant hormone imbalances in 2022 compared to 2020. This surge in hormone imbalance disorders will drive the demand for hormone therapy.

The hormone therapy market includes revenues earned by entities providing hormone therapies such as insulin therapy. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

