Major Players Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis, and Merck & Co. Lead the Growing Global Pet Healthcare Market, Providing Therapeutics and Diagnostics for Canines, Felines, and Other Animals

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Healthcare Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides critical information for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the pet healthcare market. The market is projected to grow from $213.90 billion in 2022 to $227.83 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $292.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players in the pet healthcare market include Ceva Sante Animale, Merck & Co. Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Bayer Animal Health GmbH, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Bioniche Animal Health Canada Inc., Sanofi Animal Health Inc., Biogenesis Bago SA, Heska Corporation, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agrolabo SpA, Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Novartis Animal Health US Inc., and Perrigo Company PLC.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and its impact as the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Pet healthcare encompasses preventive and therapeutic care to keep pets disease-free and promote a healthy lifestyle. It involves a multifaceted approach that includes assessments by veterinarians to evaluate the general health of pets and identify potential illnesses or health issues.

The major types of pet healthcare products are therapeutics and diagnostics. Therapeutics include vaccines, anti-parasitic products, and feed additives used to treat already-infected pets. These products cater to various types of animals, including canines, felines, equines, avian pets, and others. They are sold through different distribution channels, such as retail, e-commerce, and hospital pharmacies.

The advancement of diagnostic imaging techniques is a key trend in the pet healthcare market, with major companies introducing innovative diagnostic products to maintain their market position.

North America accounted for the largest share of the pet healthcare market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rising prevalence of animal diseases is expected to drive the growth of the pet healthcare market. Animal diseases can have detrimental effects on animals' health, and proper treatment is necessary to prevent fatal outcomes. Pet healthcare plays a crucial role in disease prevention and treatment.

The pet healthcare market includes sales of pet healthcare diagnostic tools, medicines, and preventive care products. The market value reflects the revenues generated from the sale of goods and services within the specified market and geography. It encompasses sales made by manufacturers or creators of goods to other entities or directly to end customers. The value of goods includes related services provided by the creators of the goods.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pet Healthcare Market Characteristics



3. Pet Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Pet Healthcare Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Pet Healthcare Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pet Healthcare Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Pet Healthcare Market



5. Pet Healthcare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pet Healthcare Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pet Healthcare Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pet Healthcare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pet Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

6.2. Global Pet Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Canine

Feline

Equine

Avian

Other Animals

6.3. Global Pet Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Retail

E-Commerce

Hospital Pharmacies

7. Pet Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pet Healthcare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pet Healthcare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2zg8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets