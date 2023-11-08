Major Players Like Oracle, Adobe, and BYJU'S Collaborate to Tap into the Lucrative APAC E-Learning Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific e-Learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The APAC e-learning market will be around $80.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $201.38 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

This report provides complete information regarding adopting e-learning in the APAC region. Factors such as high smartphone penetration and rapid urbanization will enable people to access learning materials and educational content, resulting in a more extensive potential customer base for vendors to target.

Thus, these factors will positively impact the APAC e-learning market. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the APAC e-learning market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Highlights

  • Rapid urbanization and a considerable surge in the use of smartphones to access learning materials are likely to impact the APAC e-learning market. Furthermore, the e-learning market is likely driven by the availability of low-cost smartphones, the rise in disposable income, and the middle-class population's purchasing power, majorly in China, South Korea, and India.
  • Consumer buying habits in this region are also heavily impacted by modern technological advances and the emergence of e-commerce. Due to the availability of multiple suppliers offering free or comparatively inexpensive plans to compete with worldwide E-learning platforms in the market, the APAC e-learning market delivers low- and moderately priced course modules.
  • Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia have experienced a considerable surge in adopting E-learning platforms over conventional learning methods. The challenge of the market lies in attracting clients for paid content and premium subscriptions from India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, where the need for paid and premium learning content is expected to grow.
  • The APAC e-learning market is reportedly in the early growth stage as various factors support its growth. Progressive government policies and the surge in indigenous consumption due to demographic trends have driven infrastructure development in the region. This is crucial in drawing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and migration and interaction with the developed world to this region.
  • The APAC region will see incremental growth during the forecast period. This is due to increased funding from top investors from China, and growing technological infrastructure with favorable government policies is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. Hence, this is expected to drive the e-learning market in various APAC countries.

List of Vendors

Key Vendors

  • Oracle
  • Adobe
  • British Council
  • Aptara
  • Pearson
  • Skillsoft
  • Anthology
  • NIIT
  • Cisco
  • BYJU'S

Other Prominent Vendors

  • GP Strategies
  • McGraw Hill
  • D2L
  • Cengage Learning
  • Coursera
  • Learnetic
  • IXL Learning
  • Udemy
  • Unacademy
  • eLearn Australia
  • Khan Academy
  • Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
  • Chegg
  • upGrad
  • LinkedIn

Segmentation & Forecast

  • Delivery Mode (Revenue)
  • Packaged Content
  • Learning Management System (LMS)
  • Others
  • Learning Mode (Revenue)
  • Self-paced
  • Instructor-led
  • Function (Revenue)
  • Training
  • Testing
  • End-User (Revenue)
  • Corporate
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • Government
  • Vocational

Market Structure

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of APAC E-Learning Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

