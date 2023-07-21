Major Players Merck & Co, Roche, and Pfizer Fuel Growth of Global 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency Market to 2032

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to grow from $1.20 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Moreover, the market is expected to reach $1.73 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market include Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Alma Lasers, Viveve Solution, Fotona, Almirall SA, and Hologic Inc.

5-alpha reductase deficiency is a disorder that affects male sexual development before and during puberty. It results in insufficient production of dihydrotestosterone, a crucial hormone for male sexual development.

The major diagnoses of 5-alpha reductase deficiency include chromosome analysis, gene sequencing, hormone tests, imaging tests, genetic screening, and others. Chromosome analysis is used to determine the patient's chromosomal makeup, whether they have XX (female) or XY (male) chromosomes. Treatments include surgery, vaginoplasty, feminizing genitoplasty, hormone replacement therapy, and others. The end-users of these services include hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

The development of innovative genetic testing for diagnosing rare diseases is a key trend in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market. Leading companies in the market are focusing on creating advanced genetic testing methods that can efficiently diagnose rare diseases like 5-alpha reductase deficiency, even at early stages. Such innovations allow these companies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Avesthagen Limited, a US-based integrated systems biology platform company, launched its new genetic testing portfolio. The genome panels in this portfolio offer specialized, disease-centric analysis for rare genetic diseases.

North America was the largest region in the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to experience significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The growing number of research and development activities in genomics is significantly contributing to the growth of the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market. Genomics involves studying a person's whole gene pool (genome), including how genes interact with each other and with the environment. Genomics plays a crucial role in diagnosing 5-alpha reductase deficiency by identifying specific genetic mutations responsible for the disorder. Consequently, research and development activities in genomics will facilitate the discovery and treatment of this disorder.

For instance, according to a report by the World Health Organization in July 2022, the percentage of nations equipped to conduct genomic surveillance rose from 54% to 68% between March 2021 and January 2022. This indicates a growing number of research and development activities in genomics that will drive the 5-alpha reductase deficiency market.

The 5-alpha reductase deficiency market includes revenues earned by entities providing ultrasound screening diagnosis and surgical procedures to treat 5-alpha reductase deficiencies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

