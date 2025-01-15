Major Tier 1 Stamping Facility Auction Featuring State-of-the-Art Automotive Equipment

Webcast Only | Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM US/Central

GLASGOW, Ky., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Industries is proud to announce an exclusive Webcast-Only Auction, showcasing cutting-edge machinery from a Major Tier 1 Automotive Stamping Facility. This sale includes high-capacity stamping presses, servo coil feed lines, bridge cranes, and rolling stock—an exceptional opportunity for companies in the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Featured Equipment Highlights:

3000-Ton Schuler #TSE-3000-216-108 Straight Side Transfer Press (6) Servo Coil Feed Lines with Capacity up to 60,000 Lb x 72" x .200"

3,000 Ton Schuler #TSE-3000-216-108 Straight Side Transfer Press with Linear Systems #LTA- FRW-216-108 Transfer Feed, 40" stroke, dual rolling bolsters, and video demonstration.

1,500 Ton Schuler #TSE-1500-216-108 Straight Side Transfer Press with Linear Systems #LTS-2000 Transfer Feed, Stroke 40", Strokes per Minute 8-20, Dual Rolling Bolsters 108" x 216", Windows.

Additional presses include models from USI Clearing, Danly, Schuler and others, ranging from 600 to 1500 tons.

Six (6) Servo Coil Feed Lines with Capacity up to 60,000 Lb. x 72" x .200" Thickness; Nidec/CHS, Sesco, Coe Press , Mecon, Minster, CWP & Regal; Control Updates as Late as 2022

, Mecon, Minster, CWP & Regal; Control Updates as Late as 2022 Heavy-duty dual and single girder bridge cranes by Canadian Crane, including a 40-ton system with a 75-foot span.

A diverse range of forklifts from trusted brands like Hyster, Toyota, and Yale , plus a Genie S40 Boom Lift.

, plus a Genie S40 Boom Lift. PLUS: Toolroom, Fabrication, Inspection, Plant Utilities & Support Equipment.

Inspection will be available on Monday, March 17th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, or by appointment. Buyers are encouraged to attend and evaluate the quality and performance of this world-class equipment.

"This auction represents a rare opportunity for businesses to acquire world-class, high-performance equipment from one of the most advanced Tier 1 automotive stamping facilities," said Taso Sofikitis, Chairman of Maynards Group of Companies. "Our commitment to connecting buyers with premium industrial assets continues to drive success across industries."

Don't miss this opportunity to acquire premium industrial equipment. Visit https://maynards.com/major-tier-1-stamping-facility/ to view the full catalog, watch equipment videos, and register to bid.

For further details, contact Maynards Industries at [email protected] or call (248) 569-9781.

About Maynards Industries

Maynards Industries is a global leader in asset auctions, appraisals, and liquidations, serving a wide range of industries. With decades of experience, Maynards connects buyers with world-class assets to optimize business opportunities.

SOURCE Maynards Industries