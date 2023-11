Major Triumph: Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Secures Coveted Royalty Stakes in Masterpieces by Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, XXXTENTACION, & Halsey

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a momentous stride, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) has etched its name in the annals of the music industry by acquiring substantial royalty stakes in the Mechanical Rights, Public Performance Rights, and Sync Rights of timeless works by global sensations Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, XXXTENTACION, and Halsey.

This extraordinary move underscores Music Licensing, Inc.'s unwavering commitment to innovation and the dynamic diversification of revenue streams. The seamless administration of these acquired rights will be executed through a third-party arrangement with the esteemed Kobalt Music Group, adding a layer of prestige to this monumental achievement.

Distinguished works by these musical icons include:

Miley Cyrus - "Unholy"

- "Unholy" Elton John & Lil Nas X - "ONE OF ME"

& Lil Nas X - "ONE OF ME" Halsey - "clementine"

Halsey - "Honey"

Halsey - "Honey ( John Cunningham Demo )"

)" Lauv - "I (Don't) Have A Problem"

XXXTentacion - "Kill My Vibe"

Lil Nas X - "LIFE AFTER SALEM "

" Lil Wayne & XXXTENTACION - "School Shooters"

XXXTENTACION - "THE ONLY TIME I FEEL ALIVE"

347aidan - "what i think about"

Halsey - "wipe your tears"

Halsey - "Lilith"

This monumental achievement not only positions Music Licensing, Inc. as an industry trailblazer but also sets new standards for positive growth and unparalleled success. The company's dedication to elevating the music ecosystem is vividly demonstrated through this groundbreaking accomplishment.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

