Major Two-Day Auction Offers Hundreds of Well-Maintained Aerial Lifts and Rental Equipment Fleet Assets in Dispersal Sale for Aerial Access Equipment, LLC

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an online auction event benefiting creditors of the largest independent regional equipment rental fleet on the Gulf Coast, Tiger Group will conduct an online auction over two days for hundreds of late-model, rental-ready construction equipment assets owned by Aerial Access Equipment, LLC, some as new as 2018. The company is in the midst of winding down its operations.

The auction being conducted by Tiger Group also offers over 140 scissor lifts from Genie, JLG and Skyjack. Assets up for bid in the two-day auction benefiting creditors of Aerial Access Equipment, LLC include more than 190 articulating and telescopic boom lifts.

"Equipment rental companies, construction companies of all types, and equipment dealers will find a tremendous mix of rental- ready equipment being sold in this unique two-day event," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division. "Interested bidders can inspect the equipment online at soldtiger.com and/or come visit the company's yards and check it all out on site."

Online bidding for the online webcast first- day auction will commence October 15 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession, live auction style, on October 22 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Up to 600 items will be auctioned on the first day, featuring articulated and telescopic booms, telehandlers, scissor lifts, mast lifts, excavators and more.

Specific equipment highlights include:

190-plus telescopic and articulated boom lifts from Genie, JLG, and Snorkel

45-plus telehandlers/telescopic reach forklifts from Genie and JLG

-plus telehandlers/telescopic reach forklifts from Genie and JLG 20-plus Genie mast lifts

120-plus scissor lifts from Genie, JLG, and Skyjack

-plus scissor lifts from Genie, JLG, and Skyjack 50-plus light towers from Terex and Genie

The second day of the auction event will feature up to 200 utility vehicles, air compressors, light towers, forklifts, welding trailers and other assets by major manufacturers that include John Deere, Kawasaki, Doosan, Terex, Ingersoll-Rand, Lincoln, Sullair, and Toyota. Bidding for this online-only auction will commence October 15 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession, live auction style, on October 23 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). As with the prior day's event, bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

All the assets offered at both auctions will be available for inspection on October 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT), at seven locations throughout Louisiana and Texas. In Louisiana, bidders can view equipment at 8921 Buzbee Lane and 13764 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge; at 214 Walcot Rd. in Westlake; at 1229 Peters Rd. in Harvey; and at 3279 Elliswood Dr. in Sulphur. Texas viewings will be held at 1790 Industrial Park in Nederland; and at 3401 Awesome Lane in La Porte.

For detailed equipment information and photos on the assets, visit: soldtiger.com.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Wayne Hecht, (954) 445-5707 or whecht@TigerGroup.com; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, 226261@email4pr.com or Bill Parness, 226261@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Tiger Group

