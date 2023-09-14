Major U.S. 300mm Chip Manufacturer Places Repeat Order for EAGLEi 300 FOUP Inspection Technology

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, a leader in capital equipment solutions to emerging semiconductor markets worldwide, announced today a follow-on EAGLEi 300 FOUP Inspection System order from a global 300mm chip manufacturer. This repeat order from a world-class electronics manufacturer for a 2nd US fab signifies another milestone for EAGLEi as the industry recognized leader in FOUP and carrier inspection technology.

EAGLEi 300 Foup Inspection System
Fabs and carrier manufacturers ramping up production worldwide are leveraging EAGLEi's unparalleled accuracy to ensure only carriers within tolerance enter production. EAGLEi 300 is utilized in prominent 300mm fabs worldwide and has established the benchmark for precise pre and post clean carrier measurement evaluation within the industry.

Wayne Jeveli, CEO of SHELLBACK, commented, "We are extremely proud of EAGLEi's success and grateful to see follow on orders like this one from a major industry leader. Today, more than ever, fab yield is paramount to IC manufacturing success. EAGLEi is recognized by global semiconductor fabs and worldwide carrier manufacturers as the most accurate carrier inspection system available today. Our expanded global production capabilities allow us to foster the technological innovation to embrace current and future carrier inspection market needs for our customers."  

EAGLEi systems are in use in major semiconductor fabs throughout the world, improving fab yield by offering accurate, programmable multipoint wafer carrier inspection as a pre and post clean step to ensure only carriers within tolerance re-enter production. EAGLEi 200 is available for 2" to 200mm wafer cassette & carrier inspection and EAGLEi 300 for automated 300mm FOUP and FOSB wafer carrier inspection.

About SHELLBACK

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology represents the union of two industry-leading proven semiconductor brands—OEM Group and RITE Track—with a combined 50-years of experience around the globe. Sharing a commitment to pioneering intellectual property and unparalleled customer service, SHELLBACK provides new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and services to enable emerging and legacy markets, such as Power Devices, Photonics & LED, MEMS & Sensors, Wireless & Analog, and Memory/ Storage. With one of the industry's largest installed bases of equipment at over 700+ customers world-wide, SHELLBACK offers proprietary products from SEMITOOL, VARIAN, Applied P5000, SVG Track, and more, as well as a combination of best-in-class technologies for Wafer Carrier Inspection and Cleaning—the EAGLEi and STORM.

Media Contact:
Tom Parish
513-645-8600
[email protected] 

SOURCE SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology

