SHELLBACK Ships 1st MERCURY™+ Batch Spray System Assembled at Coopersburg PA Manufacturing Center

COOPERSBURG, Pa., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, a leader in capital equipment solutions to emerging semiconductor markets worldwide, announced today the shipment of the first MERCURY™+ batch spray system built at their Coopersburg, PA manufacturing center and headquarters. SHELLBACK acquired the MERCURY™ and MERCURY™+ product lines in November of 2023 from Tokyo Electron (TEL).

MERCURY+ SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology

The MERCURY+ shipment signifies another milestone in the transition of this storied product line from TEL to SHELLBACK. To best serve existing users worldwide, a comprehensive training and migration plan was put in place with the acquisition. SHELLBACK is currently taking parts, systems, and upgrade orders ahead of the April 1 target transition date initially set.

"Congratulations to the PA team for this outstanding achievement," noted Mike Lombardi, SHELLBACK COO. "Shipping our first Mercury+ system less than 5 months after signing the agreement was a monumental feat signifying the strong dedication of our entire team. Everyone on this project should feel proud of what we accomplished."

Wayne Jeveli, CEO of SHELLBACK, stated, "We are extremely proud of the excellent work by our entire organization to embrace the MERCURY+ product line as a valuable part of our industry-leading wet process technology. Increasingly, 200mm fabs are looking for the high throughput and low cost of ownership that MERCURY+ provides. We are thrilled to be able to offer new and existing customers full support of the MERCURY+ product line including systems, upgrades, parts, and technical services."

SHELLBACK's agreement with TEL includes intellectual property rights for the MERCURY™+ product line granting SHELLBACK the ability to provide new & remanufactured systems, upgrades, parts, and field service support to the industry worldwide. This includes the upgrade of existing systems at customer fabs with the new MERCURY™+ controller.

More on MERCURY™+

MERCURY™/ MERCURY™+ is a best-selling batch spray cleaning system with the flexibility to address both large-batch and high-variety production needs in a reduced footprint. Its high throughput appeals to large batch production needs. New and emerging markets looking for production flexibility rely on its simple hardware change to easily process 100mm to 200mm wafer sizes. In either case, the low ownership cost of MERCURY™+ makes it a preferred choice for fabs around the world.

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology represents the union of two industry-leading proven semiconductor brands—OEM Group and RITE Track—with a combined 50+ years of experience around the globe. Sharing a commitment to pioneering intellectual property and unparalleled customer service, SHELLBACK provides new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and services to enable emerging and legacy markets, such as Power Devices, Photonics & LED, MEMS & Sensors, Wireless & Analog, and Memory/ Storage. With one of the industry's largest installed bases of equipment at over 800+ customers world-wide, SHELLBACK offers proprietary products from SEMITOOL, VARIAN, Applied P5000, SVG Track, and more, as well as a combination of best-in-class technologies for Wafer Carrier Inspection and Cleaning—the EAGLEi and STORM.

