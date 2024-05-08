Majority of Arizona Voters Agree on Increased Investment and Improvement in Education

The 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda reveals overwhelming support for tangible actions to ensure a quality education for every child.

PHOENIX, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released its education findings from the newly launched 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda, which identifies what likely voters agree on and prioritize. A new statewide survey demonstrates overwhelming support from voters across all political parties and age groups for education issues, including investing in education, transparency and accountability for private schools accepting state funding through Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, and proactive measures to establish high-quality education for all.

The new survey results indicate that voters share a desire to improve education in the state. Only 10% of all voters see the state's current K-12 public education system as "very good" or "excellent," while 46% see it as "poor" or "failing." At the same time, education is a top issue for voters, and the findings reveal overwhelming support for actions to enhance overall educational quality.

"The Arizona Voters' Agenda offers an evidence-based look at voters' priorities. Voters are sending a clear message that every child in Arizona should have a quality education," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "The level of support for education is consistent with CFA's research conducted over many years. In 2024, we observed an overwhelming agreement on actionable measures that promise genuine improvements, reflecting voters' conviction that quality education is vital for both the present and future."

An essential priority for nearly all voters—the top education item on the Arizona Voters' Agenda—is the statement, "Every school should have the resources necessary to deliver quality education that prepares every child for the future, no matter their skin color, background, or zip code." This is endorsed by 96% of all voters, including 95% Republicans, 96% independents/unaffiliated voters, and 96% Democrats.

Additionally, 79% of all voters support "increasing funding for K-12 public education," including 66% Republicans, 79% independent/unaffiliated voters, and 93% Democrats. Furthermore, 87% oppose "making cuts to K-12 education" to balance the state budget, including 79% Republicans, 90% independent/unaffiliated voters, and 94% Democrats.

Read more

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona