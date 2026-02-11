Majority of Congressional Aides Support Extraction of Nicolas Maduro Despite Sharp Partisan Divide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of the "intellectual engine" of Capitol Hill — the 12,000+ congressional aides of the U.S. House and Senate — reveals broad support for the recent military operation to extract Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. The data, released today by HillFaith, highlights a complex landscape of opinion among the young professionals who manage much of the nation's legislative business from behind the scenes on behalf of their Senate and House bosses.

HillFaith Data

According to the latest CNCT Capitol Pulse survey, 59 percent of responding congressional aides expressed support for President Donald Trump's ordering of the daring U.S. military mission in Caracas. While the overall majority favors the move, the data uncovers significant fractures in perspective based on party affiliation, seniority, and demographic background.

The Partisan Chasm

The most pronounced divide is along party lines. Among Republican congressional aides, support for the extraction reached a commanding 76 percent. In contrast, only 21 percent of Democratic aides signaled their approval of the operation.

This disagreement intensifies when looking at senior staff. Among senior GOP aides, only 30 percent opposed the move, whereas a significant 80 percent of senior policy Democrats took a position against the extraction, citing concerns over executive authority and international norms.

"The data reflects the high-stakes environment in which these aides operate," said Mark Tapscott, founder of HillFaith and a former congressional aide. "While there is a clear mandate of support from one side of the aisle, the opposition from senior Democratic policy-makers suggests a looming debate over the long-term diplomatic and legal consequences of such a precedent-setting mission."

Surprising Pockets of Support and Uncertainty

Despite the high level of Democratic opposition, the survey found a notable "crossover" segment. Twenty-seven percent of House Democratic aides and an equal percentage of Democratic men indicated they backed the extraction, suggesting that the removal of the Maduro regime—long accused of human rights abuses and narco-terrorism—holds appeal for a significant minority within the minority party.

Age also appears to play a factor in how staffers process the news of the military strike. While only 14 percent of total respondents voted "Unsure," that figure spiked among older staffers. Thirty percent of Republicans over age 30 and 25 percent of Democrats over age 30 remained undecided, perhaps reflecting a more cautious view of the geopolitical risks involved in regime change.

Navigating Faith and Policy

For HillFaith, these findings underscore the need for rigorous, non-partisan discussion within the congressional faith community. As aides grapple with the ethical and legal implications of "Operation Absolute Resolve," HillFaith provides a safe space for staffers to discuss how their faith informs their view of justice and national security.

"Our mission is to support these men and women as they navigate the often-barely controlled chaos of the Hill," Tapscott added. "Whether an aide supports or opposes the President's actions, they are dealing with the weight of global consequences. We are here to provide the spiritual and professional mentoring they need during such a transformative moment in history."

About HillFaith

HillFaith is a non-partisan, non-profit outreach ministry and news resource dedicated to the 12,000 congressional aides who serve on Capitol Hill. Through Christian apologetics, biblical discipleship studies, personal networking opportunities, and informal professional mentoring, HillFaith helps staffers connect the truths of the Gospel with the daily challenges of shaping American law and policy. Learn more about the organization on their website: https://www.hillfaith.org/

Contact Information

Mark Tapscott

[email protected]

301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith