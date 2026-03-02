Congressional Staffers Overwhelmingly Oppose Soda Purchases with SNAP Benefits, New Survey Reveals

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of Capitol Hill aides reveals a decisive consensus regarding federal nutrition policy, with 80 percent of congressional staffers stating that soda should not be eligible for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The findings, released as part of HillFaith's "Hill Staff Views" series, utilize data from the CNCT Capitol Pulse, a polling platform exclusive to verified congressional employees.

HillFaith

The survey results highlight a rare moment of broad agreement on a specific policy restriction, though significant partisan and generational divides remain beneath the topline numbers. As debates over the Farm Bill and SNAP modernization continue to circulate through committee hearings, these insights offer a unique window into the private opinions of the legislative aides who help shape and write these policies.

While the overall majority favors restricting sugary beverages from SNAP eligibility, the internal breakdown of the vote exposes a stark contrast between conservative and liberal aides. The data indicate that right-leaning staffers are nearly unanimous in their opposition to soda subsidies. According to the survey, 94 percent of right-wing respondents voted "No" on the eligibility of soda, with only 6 percent supporting its inclusion.

In contrast, the view from the left is far more split, though a clear majority still favors current regulations. Among left-leaning staffers, only 32 percent voted "No," meaning nearly seven out of ten Democratic aides believe soda should remain an eligible purchase for SNAP beneficiaries. This 62-point gap between the parties underscores the ideological friction that often stalls nutrition reform efforts. Conservatives typically view such restrictions as a necessary measure to ensure tax dollars support essential nutrition, while progressives often view them as paternalistic or fundamentally unfair to low-income recipients.

Age also influenced responses. Older staffers, often in senior roles, were more supportive of restrictions, with 64 percent of those over 30 voting to bar soda purchases. That number is lower than the overall 80 percent opposition, suggesting younger, junior aides are pushing the "No" vote even higher. Meanwhile, 36 percent of staffers over 30 voted "Yes," indicating that experience on the Hill may bring a more measured or pragmatic view of how feasible such bans actually are.

This survey highlights the often-unheard views of Hill staffers, even though they shape much of the policy work behind the scenes. SNAP "junk food" rules remain a recurring debate, with supporters of restrictions arguing that taxpayer dollars should not subsidize products tied to obesity and diabetes, while opponents argue that defining "junk food" is unworkable and intrusive. With 80 percent of staffers opposing soda eligibility, the data points to a growing public-health mindset on the Hill and hints at future efforts to tighten SNAP rules.

About HillFaith

HillFaith is a non-profit apologetics ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with congressional aides. Founded by veteran journalist Mark Tapscott, the organization serves the more than 12,000 mostly young men and women who work on Capitol Hill. In addition to providing spiritual support and resources, HillFaith advocates for staffers on practical issues such as working conditions and compensation. Through its "Hill Staff Views" series, the organization highlights data-driven insights into the minds of the workforce shaping America's laws.

To learn more about the non-profit's ministry, its staff news and views, and how to support its work on Capitol Hill, visit their website at https://www.hillfaith.org/.

Contact Information

Name: Mark Tapscott

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith