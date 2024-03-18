Make-A-Wish America Appoints Sundeep Reddy, Executive Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer at Salesforce, as New National Board Member

PHOENIX, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish America, the global nonprofit that grants life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sundeep Reddy, executive vice president & chief accounting officer at Salesforce, to the organization's national board of directors. Reddy will join other leaders from various business sectors who have committed their time and talent to the Make-A-Wish mission.

Reddy oversees all aspects of global accounting, financial reporting, technical accounting, payment, payroll, equity operations, and financial internal controls for Salesforce. With almost 30 years of experience, Sundeep has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams, addressing intricate financial reporting issues, and spearheading continuous organizational and process enhancements through finance transformation initiatives.

Salesforce's collaboration with Make-A-Wish has provided the technological capability necessary for the wish-granting organization to get a holistic view of data, a major key to unlocking revenue growth across all 58 chapters.

"We're thrilled to have Sundeep join our esteemed national board of directors. With his wealth of experience, he will be a key contributor to our mission of granting life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses, and we can't wait for our entire board to benefit from his insight and expertise," said Leslie Motter, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Before joining Salesforce, Reddy was the chief accounting officer at McKesson Corporation, a prominent publicly held diversified healthcare services and Fortune 10 company. His professional journey includes various technology, healthcare, and public accounting roles at EY.

"I am delighted and honored to join Make-A-Wish on its journey to better the lives of children with critical illness. The diversity and breadth of the board is impressive. I look forward to serving on the board and contributing to this amazing organization and its mission," said Reddy.

Reddy holds an MBA from Emory University and a BBA in accounting from Georgia State University. He is a certified public accountant in the state of Georgia. Beyond his professional endeavors, Reddy is married with two sons, and actively contributes to his local community in his hometown of Atlanta, Ga.

Make-A-Wish America provides guidance, support, national programs, policies and performance standards to the 58 chapters of Make-A-Wish located throughout the United States and its territories. To learn more about Make-A-Wish and to find out how to get involved, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA