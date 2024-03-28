Make-A-Wish and celebrity wish granters announce goal to recruit 1 million people to become "WishMakers"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers joined wish kids, families and supporters in New York City to launch the global "WishMakers Wanted" campaign that will enable more life-changing wishes to come true

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wishes that Make-A-Wish grants wouldn't be possible without the support of countless "WishMakers" such as donors, volunteers, corporate partners, community advocates and more. "WishMakers" – a term for anyone who steps up to take action for wish kids – are everywhere, but more "WishMakers" are needed in order for Make-A-Wish to achieve its lofty goal to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to every eligible child. Today, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers, who have helped grant wishes, and Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter formally launched "WishMakers Wanted," a global campaign with the stated intent to recruit 1 million people worldwide to sign up as "WishMakers" between now and the end of World Wish Month (April). People can sign up to become a "WishMaker" at wishmaker.org.

Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, left, and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, right, at WishMakers Wanted campaign launch on Thursday, Mar. 28, 2024. (L-R) Impractical Jokers: Brian "Q" Quinn, wish kid Jordan V, Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, wish kid Zachary M., Impractical Jokers: James "Murr" Murray, at WishMakers Wanted campaign launch on Thursday, Mar. 28, 2024.

The campaign launch took place at a private event in New York City where "WishMakers" of all kinds came together to symbolize the fact that there are countless ways to be a "WishMaker." Wish kids and wish alumni (i.e., former wish recipients) were also on hand to share their stories and represent for all the families whose lives have been forever changed thanks to "WishMakers." In fact, two wish kids had their wishes to meet the Impractical Jokers come true in conjunction with the event.

"Wishes are an essential part of a child's medical treatment, and they wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of 'WishMakers' who continually make life better for children with critical illnesses," Motter said. "When a wish is granted, it changes everyone involved, and we are eager for our 'WishMakers' to experience and feel first-hand the power and hope that come with a wish."

The launch of "WishMakers Wanted" coincides with the start of World Wish Month during which Make-A-Wish chapters in the U.S., international affiliates and supporters worldwide will encourage people to take action to grant more life-changing wishes.

Many national corporate partners will be activating in stores or online in a variety of ways to raise money and rally their customers. Corporate partners participating during World Wish Month include: American Airlines, Avis, Bakers Square, BHG Financial, BuzzRx, Chase, Dave & Buster's, Disney, Duck Donuts, Famous Dave's, Fanatics, Frios Gourmet Pops, GameStop, Granite City, IT'SUGAR, Jumpzylla, Keebler, Kendra Scott, Maggiano's Little Italy, Main Event, Marquis, Painting with a Twist, Red Lobster, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, Royal Caribbean International, Snappy, Sugarwish, The Learning Experience, Topgolf, United Airlines, Village Inn, Vivid Seats, and WWE.

In addition, throughout the month, celebrity supporters will share the reasons why they grant wishes on social media and encourage others to join them to help Make-A-Wish reach the 1 million "WishMaker" goal.

World Wish Month reaches its culmination on April 29 known as World Wish Day, which pays tribute to the original "WishMakers," a small group of people who joined together to grant 7-year-old Chris' wish to be a police officer in 1980. Inspired by the experience, some of the people involved decided to create Make-A-Wish, and in turn, sparked the global wish-granting movement that has led to more than 585,000 life-changing wishes being granted.

Learn more and become a "WishMaker" today at wishmaker.wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

