Make-A-Wish and Chase Renew Partnership with $3M in Ultimate Rewards to Support Travel Wishes Nationwide

Travel wishes account for more than 75% of wish experiences, underscoring the importance of continued investment in travel support

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make‑A‑Wish and Chase today announced the renewal of their national partnership, surpassing a milestone of more than 1,000 wishes granted for children with critical illnesses across the United States. Through the renewed agreement, Chase will contribute $3 million in Ultimate Rewards, bringing its total commitment to $9.2 million in combined cash and rewards-based support since 2024.

Travel is central to how Make-A-Wish creates meaningful experiences for children and their families, and it is often where partnership support has the greatest impact. As travel costs continue to rise, support from partners like Chase plays a critical role in bringing these wishes to life. By investing in travel, Make-A-Wish can grant more wishes at pivotal moments, bringing hope and joy to families beyond their medical journeys.

"More than 75% of the wishes currently waiting to be granted involve travel," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "When a wish includes air travel, airfare is often one of the largest expenses, and timing can be critical for children and their families. Chase's ongoing support allows us to grant more travel wishes during our busiest wish-granting season, creating unforgettable experiences when they are needed most."

Research shows that wish experiences can improve emotional well-being by reducing stress and increasing hope and resilience. Travel wishes in particular give families time together outside of medical settings, supporting connection and strength throughout treatment and recovery.

"We're proud to renew our partnership with Make-A-Wish for a third year, and to celebrate our milestone of more than 1,000 travel wishes granted together," said Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg, Head of Travel Policy, Chase Travel Group. "Since 2024, we've had the privilege of witnessing the power of points for good by helping create meaningful travel moments for wish kids and their families. We hope our cardmembers feel inspired to use their Ultimate Rewards to support Make-A-Wish and other causes that make a real difference."

For 16-year-old Drew of Chicago, that experience marked a turning point. After months of unexplained fatigue, Drew was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Following intensive treatment, a relapse, and a successful bone marrow transplant from an anonymous donor, he was declared cancer-free. Through the Make-A-Wish and Chase partnership, Drew and his family celebrated with a fishing trip to Key West, Florida—time away from hospitals to reconnect, reflect, and look ahead.

"Being able to go far out of state and on a fun trip, it was a sign of being almost fully recovered—almost like back to normal," said Drew. "It's like a celebration."

Chase's support includes both direct funding and rewards-based giving, enabling cardmembers and the broader community to also help grant wishes nationwide. Chase Travel Group, a global full-service travel provider under JPMorganChase, supports the logistics behind many travel wishes and includes brands such as Chase Travel, FROSCH, and VWT.

Make-A-Wish encourages eligible Chase cardmembers to help grant more wishes by donating at wish.org/Chase; cardmembers can then redeem Ultimate Rewards toward the value of the donation by using Pay Yourself Back® through the Ultimate Rewards portal*.

*Chase cardmembers with Ultimate Rewards can redeem their points for statement credits toward donations made on their card to select charities, including Make-A-Wish, using Pay Yourself Back through the Ultimate Rewards Portal.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide; more than 400,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.9 trillion and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. Chase serves nearly 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA