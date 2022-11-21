Make Holiday Memories with Sweet Eats

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether your festivities include immediate family or bring together relatives from around the country, the holidays are about making memories with loved ones. From the first days of the season to the last, many families spend their precious time together with favorite activities and the best foods the holidays have to offer.

Apple Custard Sponge Trifle

This year, you can change things up and start new traditions with a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to update classics due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh that doesn't brown as quickly as other apples all lend themselves to shareable recipes like this Apple Wreath Salad or Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese, both perfect for holiday parties.

Because cherished memories are made with sweet ingredients, you can turn cozy movie nights into festive and memorable events year after year by pairing Hallmark Channel's popular "Countdown to Christmas" holiday movies with delicious desserts like Apple Custard Sponge Trifle and Brown Butter Apple Pie.

Find more memory-making recipes at EnvyApple.com.

Apple Custard Sponge Trifle

Servings: 8-10

6 Envy apples

2 tablespoons golden caster sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, water

1 tablespoon corn flour

1 large plain sponge cake

2 cups vanilla bean custard

1/2 cup caramel or butterscotch sauce, plus additional for garnish, divided

1/2 cup cream

fresh apple slices

fresh strawberry slices

Peel, core and dice apples; place in large saucepan. Add caster sugar, cinnamon and 1/2 cup water. Simmer apples 5-8 minutes until tender.

Combine corn flour and remaining water. Stir corn flour mixture into apples until apples are syrupy.

Cut sponge cake into 2-centimeter diced pieces. Arrange 1/3 of sponge pieces in base of serving bowl. Add half of cinnamon apple pieces, including syrupy juices. Add 1 cup custard and drizzle with 1/4 cup caramel sauce. Repeat with remaining ingredients, finishing with sponge cake; chill.

Whip cream and spoon dollops over sponge cake to cover top. Garnish with apple slices, strawberry slices and caramel sauce.

Apple Wreath Salad

Recipe courtesy of "The Produce Moms" (@theproducemoms)

Balsamic Dressing:

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, finely ground

1 large garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad:

10 ounces baby arugula

3 Envy apples, sliced

9 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

3 ounces pomegranate arils

3 ounces pecans, toasted

To make balsamic dressing: In small serving bowl, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Place dressing bowl in center of large board or platter. Arrange arugula around dressing bowl in wreath shape.

Place apple slices on top of arugula. Sprinkle on goat cheese, pomegranate arils and pecans.

Brown Butter Apple Pie

Streusel Topping:

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Filling:

4 tablespoons butter

2 pounds Envy apples, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons flour

1 deep dish frozen pie shell

Preheat oven to 375 F.

To make streusel topping: Mix flour, chopped pecans and light brown sugar. Stir in butter using fingertips until incorporated with small lumps of butter visible. Refrigerate.

To make filling: In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter until amber, stirring often. Set aside to cool. In large bowl, stir sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and flour using spatula. Pour brown butter over apples and mix, scraping skillet with rubber spatula to incorporate brown butter bits.

Place frozen pie shell on baking sheet. Add 2 cups apple mixture into shell, gently pressing apple slices for even base. Add remaining apple slices and gently press. Sprinkle streusel topping evenly over apples.

Bake 30 minutes then reduce oven temperature to 350 F and bake 35-45 minutes until topping is golden and apples feel tender when pierced with fork.

Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese

Salted water

1 pound macaroni noodles

4 tablespoons butter

1 Envy apple, peeled and diced

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups milk

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup Romano cheese, grated

1 cup gruyere cheese, grated

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

Topping:

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add noodles and cook until just tender. Drain and set aside.

In large pot over high heat, melt butter then saute diced apple until caramelized and tender. Sprinkle in flour and stir. Cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Whisk in heavy cream and milk; bring to boil, whisking frequently so milk doesn't burn.

Once boiling, turn heat to low and whisk in cheddar cheese, Romano cheese, gruyere cheese, salt and Worcestershire. Continue whisking until cheese is melted thoroughly.

Carefully pour mixture into large blender and blend on high until smooth.

Pour cheese sauce over noodles and stir.

Pour macaroni and cheese into 9-by-13-inch pan and spread evenly.

Heat oven to broil.

To make topping: In medium bowl, melt butter and stir in panko breadcrumbs.

Sprinkle breadcrumbs over macaroni and cheese; broil until golden brown.

