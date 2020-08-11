Make Lasting Memories During Family Fun Month With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Family Fun Month is here and what better way to enjoy the end of summer than by making lasting memories with your loved ones. Whether exploring the great outdoors or making music, Casio has the tools to help families create great experiences and memories to last a lifetime.

Explore the Outdoors

Now is the perfect time to get some fresh air and enjoy your family's favorite outdoor activity. Finding the nearest fishing hole, or picnic spot is easy with a timepiece that can help navigate the terrain.

Casio's PRO TREK PRTB50-1 offers all the tools you need for your next adventure. It features quad sensor technology that detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude, and temperature, plus an accelerometer for counting steps. Using Bluetooth®, the PRTB50-1 offers Smartphone Link connectivity which enables the timepiece to connect to the PRO TREK Connected app and access additional useful information for the outdoors such as route log, calories burned, and even location tracking and image pinning which allows users to easily pin pictures for a specific location so you can return or guide others to your finds. The PRTB50-1 (Black) retails for $220 and it is also available in blue, (PRTB50-2) and orange (PRTB50-4).

For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com .

Make Music Together

Gather your family around an outdoor fire pit and bring along the portable Casiotone CT-S200 for some musical fun. With built-in speakers and carrying handle, and optional battery power there's hours of entertainment ahead. This ultra-compact electronic keyboard is even a great option when rainy weather forces everyone indoors. Weighing in at just six pounds, the CT-S200 features a slim case with an easy-to-read LCD display. The keyboard is also compatible with the Chordana Play app to help novices learn how to play. The Casiotone features 61 full size keys, USB- MIDI, audio and mic inputs, 400 great sounding tones, 77 fun rhythms, and more. There's even more fun to be had with Dance Music Mode as it lets you create and remix EDM tracks. Select a style, use the keys to trigger drum loops, basslines, synth parts, effects and transitions – everyone can join in the fun. Making Music Fun; anytime, anywhere, the CT-S200 is available in white and black and retails for $119.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

