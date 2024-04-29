Make Mom's Day with a Craveable Brunch

MISSION, Kan., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) There's perhaps no better occasion to show off your kitchen skills than Mother's Day, a perfect opportunity to turn the tables on mom and let her relax while you handle cooking duties. A homemade breakfast – or better yet, letting her sleep in for brunch – is a sure way to win her over and show how much you care.

Apple, Tomato and Goat Cheese Frittata Apple Ricotta Crepes

Show your delicate side by working up a batch of Apple Ricotta Crepes, which require a soft touch to cook the light, silky batter to golden perfection. This rendition of the beloved thin pancakes calls for a ricotta spread and apple-cinnamon topping for a delightful pairing of savory and sweet.

If a full Mother's Day celebration is on the menu, something a bit heartier may be required. A frittata provides the best of both worlds, as it's a filling meal that's also easy to make – just let the oven do the work. This Apple, Tomato and Goat Cheese Frittata is no exception as it calls for a handful of everyday ingredients you can whisk together in a cinch. While it's in the oven (about 30 minutes, give or take) you can put the finishing touches on your last-minute decorations and handwritten cards.

Special occasions with those you love can be uplifted with the aroma and flavor of apples that offer an invitation to savor small moments around the table. The craveable texture and crunch provides balanced sweetness for Mother's Day gatherings. Along with their delicious flavor, the flesh remains whiter longer, even after cutting, slicing, dicing or cubing, so that homemade meals look as good as they taste.



Apple Ricotta Crepes

Yield: 12 crepes (2-3 crepes per serving)

Crepes:

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

butter, for cooking

Apple Topping:

butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Envy Apples, sliced or cubed

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

salt, to taste

maple syrup

Ricotta Filling:

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 lemon, zest and juice only

2-3 tablespoons sugar, or to taste

To make crepes: In bowl, combine flour, sugar and salt. Add milk, eggs and vanilla then, using whisk, combine thoroughly. Mixture should be silky smooth. Refrigerate.

To make apple topping: In pan over medium heat, heat butter and brown sugar until bubbly and golden.

Add apples, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt, to taste; cook over medium-low heat until apples are soft. Turn off heat and finish with maple syrup.

To make ricotta filling: Combine ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice and sugar, mix well and set aside.

In nonstick pan over medium-low heat, melt small amount of butter.

Add one ladle crepe batter, cook until bubbles form, flip and cook until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Stack crepes to keep warm and soft.

Spread ricotta mixture thinly onto crepes and fold into quarters. Top with apple mixture and serve.

Apple, Tomato and Goat Cheese Frittata

6 eggs

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

2 teaspoons kosher salt

20 turns fresh cracked pepper

1/4 cup whole milk

1 Envy Apple, small diced

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, hot pepper sauce, salt, pepper and milk until well combined.

Stir in apples, tomatoes, goat cheese and chives until well combined.

Using 1/3 measuring cup, spoon frittata mixture into oven-safe large skillet or 9-by-9-inch pan.

Bake 25-30 minutes, or until eggs are set.

Let cool slightly then serve.

