Practical Presents: Father's Day gift ideas for hard-to-buy-for dads

MISSION, Kan., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Shopping for your dad on Father's Day each year can be a challenge, especially when he says he doesn't want anything or claims he already has everything he needs. However, focusing on the things he enjoys such as music, exercising or hobbies like woodworking or metalworking can send you down the right path toward finding a gift to say "thank you" for all he's done and show him how much he means to you.

To help make the experience of shopping for your father less complicated, consider these practical options, and find more gift ideas to make his day at eLivingtoday.com.

Help Dad Transform His Workspace

When home projects abound, the right tools can help dad work smarter, solve problems and get more done easier and faster. With unprecedented adaptability and flexibility, the IQ Vise System by Work IQ Tools features a ball and socket design that allows articulation and 360-degree rotation at any angle for optimal work positioning while complementing task-specific jaws create the perfect grip for an extensive range of shapes and materials. Plus, IQ Connect plug-and-play accessories provide hands-free assistance on the vise and around your work area via three additional mounting options. Find more Father's Day gift ideas to help dad work smarter at workiqtools.com.

Give Dad the Gift of a Great Workout

If your dad is looking to get (or stay) in shape, skip the gym membership and give him the equipment he needs to complete his workouts at home. From strength training equipment like dumbbells to cardio equipment such as running shoes, a jump rope and more, plus essentials like a yoga mat and resistance bands, there are plenty of options available to help your dad create a fitness center in the comforts of home.

Let Dad Listen to His Favorite Tunes in Peace

The right set of wireless, noise-canceling headphones can be a gamechanger when it comes to listening to music or podcasts. Replacing those old, wired headphones with a pair of in-ear or over-ear Bluetooth-connected ones – whichever style he typically prefers – with an extended battery life can serve as an upgrade whether your dad is hitting the gym, walking the dog, taking a phone call on the go or just watching his favorite show on his phone while lounging at home.

