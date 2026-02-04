Make Pet Dental Health a Treat, Not a Chore: Wellness Pet Company Teams Up with Veterinarians to Tackle One of the Most Overlooked Pet Health Issues

Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder team up with Wellness Pet to encourage simple, daily dental habits that support overall wellbeing

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition with 100 years of premium pet food and treats expertise, and maker of Wellness® WHIMZEES®, is celebrating Pet Dental Health Month (February) by teaming up with Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder to spotlight the vital role dental health plays in pets' overall wellbeing.

Wellness Pet Company helps pet parents make dental health a treat, not a chore.

Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder are a husband-and-wife veterinary team who own and operate Cedar County Veterinary Services, bringing decades of hands-on experience and a shared passion for animal health to their work with pets and pet parents. Recognized for their expertise and real-world approach to veterinary care, the pair have been featured in a nationally broadcast documentary-style television series highlighting the day-to-day realities of veterinary medicine and are known for helping pet parents understand how their pet's oral health plays a critical role in overall wellness. Throughout Pet Dental Health Month, Drs. Ben and Erin will share advice and practical guidance to help pet parents feel more confident when it comes to their furry friend's dental care. From learning what warning signs to watch for, to building simple routines pets actually enjoy, the veterinarians will aim to make dental care feel more approachable for pet parents.

"Dental health is one of the most common issues we see in dogs and cats at our clinic, yet it's often one of the most overlooked, even by the most dedicated pet parents," said Dr. Erin Schroeder, DVM. "Brushing your pet's teeth daily is a great way to help prevent plaque and tartar accumulation. However, some pet parents just aren't able to do that daily and that's ok! Life is full of unexpected events and interruptions, crazy schedules and last-minute obligations, but using Wellness WHIMZEES Dental Treats is a small, daily routine that can make a real difference in a pet's oral health and their overall wellbeing."

Wellness WHIMZEES offers dental treat options for both dogs and cats, making it easy for pet parents to support oral health across their furry family. For dogs who prefer a softer chew, Wellness® WHIMZEES® Freshzees™ offer a more comfortable dental treat option formulated for soft chewers or older dogs. When chewed daily as part of a routine, all Wellness WHIMZEES dental treats are designed to help support dental health by supporting clean teeth, healthy gums and fresh breath.

"We believe that supporting your pets' overall wellbeing should be a rewarding and enjoyable experience for pets and simple for pet parents," said Wellness Pet Global SVP of Innovation and Nutrition Greg Kean. "With increased dietary fiber and only six primary ingredients, WHIMZEES Dental Chews have a firmer texture that helps encourage a longer chew duration, which can support cleaner teeth while keeping dogs happily engaged."

"We've always used Wellness WHIMZEES as part of a daily dental routine both in our own home and at our veterinary practice," said Dr. Ben Schroeder, DVM. "If dental plaque isn't removed regularly, it can harden into tartar and lead to several problems including gum disease, tooth loss, and other health problems. That's why simple, daily habits matter, and Wellness WHIMZEES can be an easy way for pet parents to help support oral health."

Wellness Pet Company has long recognized the connection between nutrition and whole-body health, including oral health. Each year, the brand celebrates Pet Dental Health Month as an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage pet parents to prioritize a proactive approach as part of their everyday routines. To learn more about Wellness WHIMZEES for cats and dogs and to find them near you, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com/whimzees/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of heritage, is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food, treat and topper recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

Media Contact

Haley LaKind

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company