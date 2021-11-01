Make the Holidays Colorful

Though many wish lists are filled with tech gadgets and gizmos, gifts that allow kids to explore their artistic sides and foster imaginative play are still popular picks as well. For example, options like these from the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie line can spark young imaginations and encourage children to express themselves creatively and colorfully. A perfect option for animal lovers, these themed playsets allow girls and boys to unlock endless hours of playful fun as they color, wash and color their pets again.

Find more inspiration for presents that allow kids to create colorful memories this holiday season at crayola.com/product-feature/scribble-scrubbie-pets.

Reimagine Underwater Animals

Take your gift giving off the beaten bath this year and help kids dive into adventure with an award-winning present like the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Ocean Pets Lagoon Playset. Young explorers can add bright, fun designs to shark, octopus, whale and clownfish pets. Using the six included washable markers, children can color and customize the ocean pets for nearly endless underwater imagination. Then simply dip the pets in the kid-powered lagoon shower to wash in style before recoloring and playing again and again.

Colorful Pet Fun in the Clouds

With colored pets for added fun and excitement, kids can take imaginative play to new environments this holiday season with an option like the Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets Cloud Clubhouse. The set includes Crayola's most recent innovation: colored pets. Featuring a Uni-Owl and Uni-Koala as well as a rainbow slide, a rainwater shower, three washable markers and a cloud environment that doubles as a storage solution, the entire collection is washable so children can color and customize then wash and color again.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (girl opening present)

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate