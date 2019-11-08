Make the most of National STEM/STEAM Day with Casio

fx-CG500 PRIZM™ Graphing Calculator Casio's PRIZM graphing calculator series helps students and teachers bring mathematics to life, allowing for a more comprehensive learning environment in any classroom. Specifically, the fx-CG500 offers expanded features and an improved catalog function, supporting students' exploration of math. The fx-CG500 boasts a high-resolution touchscreen LCD display with over 65,000 colors and various functions designed to assist with mathematic lessons. Using quick commands and a wide range of features, students have the ability to easily draw 3D graphs such as planes, cylinders and spheres, and view them from various angles. A cross-section option with a special zoom function enable the student to further examine the graph for even greater analysis. It also offers Casio's Picture Plot function which enables users to plot graphs over pictures of real-life scenes with a full textbook-style display.

Classpad.net Version 2.0

Casio continues to raise the bar for education tech with its transformative products and platforms. Most recently, Casio introduced its all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for the K-12 level and beyond. ClassPad.net Version 2.0 allows students to delve into mathematics and enhance their understanding of related concepts utilizing just one program where previously several pieces of software might have been required. The software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms, and its interactive menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper. Users also have the ability to plot data points, as well as add text labels, expressions and pictures to graphs or geometry diagrams.

Casiotone LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard

Casio's LK-S250 electronic keyboard offers students and teachers a refreshed design including a slim chassis and 61 keys, ideal for playing in school, at home or on the go. The slender chassis has an easy-to-read LCD display, and intuitive controls which enable students to quickly start playing! Built-in speakers and a 1/8" audio input mean users can enjoy sharing their music with classmates or plug in their headphones to play on their own. The LK-S250 also boasts 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB Midi, a rechargeable battery, adaptor and more! Additionally, it is compatible with the Chordana Play app and offers Casio's voice-guided Step-Up Lesson system to help students easily learn hand placement, chords and more. Finally, the keyboard is powered by six AA batteries or a rechargeable battery and adaptor, making it convenient for students to play wherever they want.

LampFree Superior Series

Casio's Superior Series of LampFree Projectors provides education solutions that deliver outstanding operating performance and convenience that educators will appreciate. From the Superior Series, the XJ-S400UN is compatible with Casio's YW-41 wireless adaptor and offers educators endless possibilities for a modern, streamlined lesson with additional features as part of the Casio Education Solutions package. Using the Moderator Function, teachers can select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their PC onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, ensuring that they stay engaged during lessons.

Additionally, the XJ-S400UN offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors. Its dust resistant design with improved cooling efficiency helps to prevent deterioration of brightness for a long lasting, high-definition image.

