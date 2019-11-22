Make Time for Better Health on Busy Days

Sneak in some exercise. Even on days you can't make it to the gym, you can find ways to get your body moving. Forego the closest parking spaces and get in a little cardio with a walk into the office or while running errands. Skip the elevator and use the stairs. Swap out your traditional desk chair for a standing desk or a balance ball that lets you get in a little core exercise. Make a point to write down your fitness resolutions and stick to them.

Choose smart snacks on the go. There are plenty of snack foods available that prove you don't have to choose between great taste and great for you – even when a busy schedule threatens to get in the way. For example, when you need a quick, healthy snack, make a clean choice like Stryve Beef Biltong, a meat snack with a few simple ingredients that is high in protein. Air-dried to retain as much of the protein and flavor as possible with no sugar or preservatives, biltong is just beef and spices. It also contains no MSG, nitrates, gluten or other artificial ingredients. Biltong also works in popular high-protein, low-carb eating plans like keto and paleo.

Drink more water. Staying hydrated is essential for good health, and since you can carry water with you nearly any place you go, it takes virtually no extra time at all. Proper hydration helps keep skin supple and your body systems functioning properly. Water also helps you feel full; in fact, people often mistake the body's natural craving for more water as hunger. Keep a bottle of water at your desk and refill it often. If you have trouble guzzling at least 64 ounces a day, set reminders on your phone or computer to keep you on track.

Make meal prepping more fun. If planning an entire week of meals seems like a chore, make it more entertaining by sharing the duty with a friend or incorporating the whole family. Having meals and snacks ready to go for the week ahead makes it less tempting to grab quicker, less healthy options when a busy day sneaks up on you.

Carve out mental health time. It may seem counter-intuitive but forcing yourself to grab a few minutes of down time can actually make you more productive. Turn off or mute your devices and take a break. You might use the time to collect your scattered thoughts into an efficient to-do list or simply meditate to give your brain a break before you head to bed so you can wake up refreshed for another day.

Find more ideas for living a healthier on-the-go lifestyle at stryve.com.

Beef Done Better

What is biltong?

Biltong is a centuries-old process of drying and preserving meat that originated in South Africa. It's thinly sliced, seasoned beef that has been air-dried at room temperature, typically for 14 days. A good-for-you snack alternative to traditional jerky, Stryve beef biltong is 100% all natural. It has no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives and is free from nitrates, gluten and MSG.

How is biltong made?

Step 1: Season. Lean slabs of top round beef are washed with vinegar and dry rubbed with a medley of simple seasonings.

Step 2: Dry. Seasoned beef is hung to air-dry for up to two weeks in a humidity-controlled room.

Step 3: Slice. Slabs are sliced against the grain into ultra-thin, extra-tender pieces.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

