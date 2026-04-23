Make Time Wellness Expands Product Line and Retail with Launch in Target Stores

Make Time Wellness was developed to address specific, often overlooked complexities of women's cognitive health, a mission born from Emma's own navigation of brain fog and medical dismissals. The brand arrives at a pivotal moment in the global brain health supplement market as it tracks toward a $23.52 billion valuation by 20301. Modern consumers are moving away from symptom management toward root-cause, science-backed solutions.

Make Time Wellness products are daily supplements formulated with clinically studied ingredients that work by supplying the brain with the specific nutrients and compounds it needs to function at its best. Key ingredients include NAD+, MCT Oil, curcumin turmeric, acetyl-L-carnitine, Rhodiola and Cognizen® Citicoline, a proprietary compound that is found to support focus, attention, cognitive performance, and healthy brain metabolism, among others. Together, these ingredients target the root causes of cognitive decline rather than masking symptoms, bridging the gap between clinical research and daily well-being.

"When I first started trying to understand my own brain health, I couldn't find the products or the information I needed and I knew I wasn't alone," says Emma Heming Willis, co-founder of Make Time Wellness. "Bringing Make Time Wellness into Target means that more women can discover that her own brain health matters, without having to search for it. That kind of access and visibility is exactly what the Make time movement is about."

This landmark expansion into Target significantly scales the accessibility of Make Time Wellness, moving the brand from a digital-first presence to the daily shopping path of more consumers. A curated selection of the brand's offerings including its signature, award-winning, science-backed cognitive formulas will now be available both in-store and online. By expanding into national retail, Make Time Wellness is effectively removing the barriers to entry for women's brain health, ensuring that effective nutritional support is within reach for women across the country, including Target locations in major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, and more.

"Our launch in Target is about getting the world talking seriously about women's brain health by making it visible, accessible, and part of the everyday conversation," says Helen Christoni, co-founder and advisor of Make Time Wellness. "Many women spend years feeling that their brain fog is dismissed or told that what they are experiencing is 'just stress' or 'just part of menopause'. We created Make Time to help educate women, so they feel empowered, supported, and more like themselves again. My hope is that when a woman sees Make Time on the shelf, she feels understood and knows she is not alone. Because women deserve to take care of their brain, body & beauty, in that order."

Make Time Wellness is committed to brain health advocacy and donates five percent of proceeds to organizations at the forefront of this mission. At checkout, shoppers can choose to support The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, which works to confront frontotemporal dementia by raising awareness, funding early-stage research, and supporting caregivers, or Hilarity for Charity, an organization focused on supporting families impacted by Alzheimer's and advancing brain health awareness.

Make Time Wellness can be found in the wellness aisles at local Targets, as well as on maketimewellness.com and Amazon.

About Make Time Wellness

Make Time was created to help women prioritize their brain, body, and beauty—in that order, while making more time for themselves. Founded by Emma Heming Willis and Helen Christoni who were both shocked by the lack of education, awareness, and products that prioritize women's brain health. They turned their frustration into a global conversation while providing effective wellness products backed by science to help busy women put their brain health and overall wellness above all else. More than a brand, Make Time is a movement, committed to helping women make time for themselves, providing education, and giving back to charity. To learn more about Make Time, visit maketimewellness.com and follow @maketimewellness on Instagram.

Contact:

Make Time Wellness

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1 http://grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market

SOURCE Make Time Wellness