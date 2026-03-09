Make Time Wellness Unveils Three New Brain Health Products for Women

Debuted at Expo West, the new products supporting menopause, NAD+ energy, and daily brain-body-beauty nutrition will be available nationwide beginning in April

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make Time Wellness , the rapidly growing women's brain health supplement line founded by Emma Heming Willis, showcased three new products at the 45th Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, where the brand's hero product Make time for Brain, Body & Beauty was a finalist for a NEXTY Award in the Supplement for the Mind category. The three new products, Make time for Menopause & Brain Health, Make time for NAD+ & Rhodiola, and Make time for Brain, Body, & Beauty Stick Packs, will be available on maketimewellness.com in April 2026.

The launch expands Make Time Wellness's mission to get the world talking seriously about women's brain health by bringing science-backed brain health solutions to women navigating hormonal changes, cognitive fatigue, and the demands of modern life. Born out of Emma's experience with brain fog, doctor dismissals, and countless conversations with friends and family, Make Time Wellness fills a critical gap in women's brain health. The launch also reflects a growing shift in consumer priorities, as more women connect brain health to overall quality of life and seek solutions that address root causes and longevity rather than simply manage symptoms. This shift is fueling category growth: the global brain health supplements market is projected to reach $23.52 billion by 20301. With one in five women developing Alzheimer's by age 652, Make Time Wellness sits at the intersection of a mounting public health need and a market increasingly seeking solutions designed specifically for women.

"Brain health is personal for me," says Emma Heming Willis, founder of Make Time Wellness. "Doctors dismissed my brain fog, and I had to fight to get answers. That experience, combined with watching so many women around me go through the same thing, is exactly why Make Time Wellness exists."

The three new products target some of the most common challenges women face when it comes to brain health and aging:

Make time for Menopause & Brain Health ($39.99) : Designed to support cognitive clarity and hormonal balance during perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Formulated with Cognizin® Citicoline clinically tested to support cognitive function, focus, and memory, along with Black Cohosh and Wild Yam extracts traditionally used to support hormonal balance, this daily gummy helps support mental clarity, brain health, and overall balance.

: Designed to support cognitive clarity and hormonal balance during perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Formulated with Cognizin® Citicoline clinically tested to support cognitive function, focus, and memory, along with Black Cohosh and Wild Yam extracts traditionally used to support hormonal balance, this daily gummy helps support mental clarity, brain health, and overall balance. Make time for NAD+ & Rhodiola ($39.99): A zero-sugar gummy formulated to support cellular energy, mental clarity, and healthy aging. Formulated with premium NAD+ and Rhodiola, these vegetarian, non-GMO gummies provide cellular support for optimized aging. Third-party tested and verified, they deliver energy and mental clarity without any sugar.

A zero-sugar gummy formulated to support cellular energy, mental clarity, and healthy aging. Formulated with premium NAD+ and Rhodiola, these vegetarian, non-GMO gummies provide cellular support for optimized aging. Third-party tested and verified, they deliver energy and mental clarity without any sugar. Make time for Brain, Body, & Beauty 14-day Stick Packs ($29.99): An award-winning daily drink mix designed to support cognitive clarity, energy, and beauty from within. This 14-day stick pack delivers a daily wellness boost without sugar or pills. The daily drink features Cognizin® Citicoline, curcumin, MCT oil, Acetyl-L-carnitine, and a complete women's multivitamin to support the brain, body, and beauty.

Make Time Wellness is committed to brain health advocacy and donates 5% of proceeds to Hilarity for Charity, an organization dedicated to promoting brain health awareness and supporting caregivers. Make Time Wellness can be found on maketimewellness.com , Amazon.com and Ulta.com.

About Make Time Wellness

Make Time was created to help women prioritize their brain, body, and beauty, in that order, while making more time for themselves. The brand was born out of a realization that there is very little education, awareness, or product innovation focused on supporting women's brain health.

That gap inspired the creation of Make Time and sparked a broader conversation about the importance of caring for the brain as part of everyday wellness. The brand develops effective wellness products backed by science to help busy women support their brain health and overall well-being.

More than a brand, Make Time is a movement committed to helping women make time for themselves, providing education around women's brain health, and giving back to charitable causes.

