Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild and Beverly Center to Host Emmy-Nominee Reception

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) will celebrate this year's Emmy®-nominated make-up artists and hair stylists at a special reception hosted by Beverly Center at Cal Mare, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with the Red Carpet starting at 3 p.m.

The livestream presentation of the "3rd Annual Q&A with Emmy-Nominated Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists" from the event begins at 4:00 pm PT/ 7:00 pm ET, and can be seen on local706.org/emmy-nominees-livestream.

"We are so proud of the work of the make-up artists and hair stylists that have created so many memorable, diverse and creative characters for television," said Julie Socash, President of Local 706. "The competition this year is through the roof and these nominees have set the bar higher than ever. We look forward to celebrating their talents and achievements."

Make-up and hair teams from this year's nominated shows include:

American Horror Story: Apocalypse - FX Networks

Chernobyl - HBO

Dancing with the Stars –ABC

Deadwood - HBO

Fosse/Verdon - FX Networks

Game of Thrones - HBO

GLOW - Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video

Pose - FX Networks

RENT - FOX

RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Sharp Objects - HBO

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

Star Trek: Discovery - CBS

True Detective - HBO

The Voice - NBC

World of Dance - NBC

This event is hosted by Beverly Center. Presenting Sponsors: HASK®, Beauty, Nigel Beauty, MAC Cosmetics; Platinum Sponsor: His & Her Hair Goods, Co., EI Professional Makeup School; Gold Sponsor: Cinema Makeup School; Venue Sponsor: Cal Mare at Beverly Center; Liquor Sponsors: Mi Campo Tequila, Meiomi Wines.

To request press credentials, go to bit.ly/2Ojb2Os. For one-on-one interviews with panelists, contact Cheri Warner at cheri@publicity4all.com.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films, television, commercials, theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and their own Annual Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

With LA's largest collection of shops and restaurants under one magnificent skylight, the new Beverly Center reflects the diverse styles and tastes of Los Angeles and its many visitors. An unparalleled collection of luxury, contemporary and fast-fashion brands awaits shoppers, including Apple, Balenciaga, Coach, COS, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, G-Star Raw, Gucci, H&M, If & Co., Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Maje, MCM, Michael Kors, Omega, Polo Ralph Lauren, Prada, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sandro, Superdry, The Celect, Tiffany & Co., Traffic Los Angeles, Uniqlo, Versace, Wolford, Zara and more. An unmatched restaurant collection includes fine-dining options Angler, Cal Mare, FARMHOUSE and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, and fast-casual eateries Eggslut, Easy's, Tocaya Organica, LAMILL Coffee, Maragume Udon and Pitchoun Bakery & Cafe. More great additions, including Akira Back Steak, Coffee Commissary and The Webster, are coming soon. For more information, visit beverlycenter.com or follow @beverlycenter in social media.

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata

818.760.8995 • 218401@email4pr.com

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com

