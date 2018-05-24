Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Annual Awards Set For Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at The Novo in L.A. Live

The entry and voting timeline for the 2019 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is:

• Submission begins of qualified entries to Guild Awards ALL ONLINE MON, Oct. 15, 2018 • Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting begins MON, Oct. 22, 2018 • Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting closes (5:00 pm PST) FRI, Nov. 9, 2018 • Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards announced THURS, Nov. 15, 2018 • Submissions close for entries to Guild Awards (5:00 pm PST) FRI, Nov. 16, 2018 • Nominations voting begins at www.local706.org MON, Dec. 10, 2018 • Nominations voting closes (5:00 pm PST) MON, Jan. 7, 2019 • Nominations announced THURS, Jan. 10, 2019 • Final voting begins MON, Jan. 21, 2019 • Final voting closes (5:00 pm PST) FRI, Feb. 8, 2019 • Winners announced at Guild Awards Gala SAT, Feb. 16, 2019





*Dates subject to change



For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org. For sponsorship, recap of last year's awards and further information: click.

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, membership includes over 1,800 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Entertainment Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Hollywood Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata

818.760.8995 • 195855@email4pr.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com

For sponsorship and further information: click

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-up-artists--hair-stylists-guild-annual-awards-set-for-saturday-feb-16-2019-at-the-novo-in-la-live-300654217.html

SOURCE Make Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

Related Links

http://www.local706.org

