Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Annual Awards Set For Saturday, January 11, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced that the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

The entry/voting timeline for the 2020 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is:

Lifetime Achievement Awards Nominees announced TUES, July 9, 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awards voting begins TUES, August 13, 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awards voting closes (5:00 pm PST) FRI, September 13, 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awards Winners announced MON, September 16, 2019 Submissions begins of qualified entries MON, September 23, 2019 Submissions close for entries to Guild Awards (5:00 pm PST) WED, October 23, 2019 Nominations voting begins at www.local706.org MON, October 28, 2019 Nominations voting closes (5:00 pm PST) FRI, November 8, 2019 Nominations announced MON, November 11, 2019 Final voting begins TUES, December 3, 2019 Final voting closes (5:00 pm PST) FRI, January 3, 2020 Winners announced at MUAHS Guild Awards Gala SAT, January 11, 2020 *Dates subject to change



For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com.

Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org.

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata

818.760.8995 • 217145@email4pr.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com

For sponsorship information: click

SOURCE Make Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

Related Links

http://www.local706.org

