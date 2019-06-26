Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Annual Awards Set For Saturday, January 11, 2020
Timeline for Awards Announced; Nominations Unveiled on November 11, 2019
Jun 26, 2019, 08:05 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced that the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.
The entry/voting timeline for the 2020 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is:
|
Lifetime Achievement Awards Nominees announced
|
TUES, July 9, 2019
|
Lifetime Achievement Awards voting begins
|
TUES, August 13, 2019
|
Lifetime Achievement Awards voting closes (5:00 pm PST)
|
FRI, September 13, 2019
|
Lifetime Achievement Awards Winners announced
|
MON, September 16, 2019
|
Submissions begins of qualified entries
|
MON, September 23, 2019
|
Submissions close for entries to Guild Awards (5:00 pm PST)
|
WED, October 23, 2019
|
Nominations voting begins at www.local706.org
|
MON, October 28, 2019
|
Nominations voting closes (5:00 pm PST)
|
FRI, November 8, 2019
|
Nominations announced
|
MON, November 11, 2019
|
Final voting begins
|
TUES, December 3, 2019
|
Final voting closes (5:00 pm PST)
|
FRI, January 3, 2020
|
Winners announced at MUAHS Guild Awards Gala
|
SAT, January 11, 2020
|
*Dates subject to change
For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com.
Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org.
ABOUT LOCAL 706:
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata
818.760.8995 • 217145@email4pr.com
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media
310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com
For sponsorship information: click
SOURCE Make Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)
